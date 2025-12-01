The Peach Cobbler Factory Expands Into New Territory With First Two Oklahoma Locations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory is proud to announce its entry into an entirely new market with the opening of its first two Oklahoma locations. The new stores in Lawton and Tulsa opened just one week apart and both feature convenient drive-thru windows, supporting the brand’s strategic push for more on-the-go dessert access nationwide.

“These openings mark an important milestone in our national expansion,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Adding Oklahoma to our growing list of states is a significant step as we continue to build a strong, scalable footprint. Launching not just one, but two locations in the state within a single week shows the strength of our franchise system, our operational model, and the demand for our desserts.”

As a franchisor, The Peach Cobbler Factory sees Oklahoma as a high-growth market with strong potential for continued development. The successful openings in Lawton and Tulsa pave the way for future expansion across the region.

“Our franchise partners in Oklahoma have embraced the brand with tremendous energy,” George said. “We’re committed to supporting their success and look forward to growing our presence across the state.”

A Dessert-Forward Model Driving Growth

Both new Oklahoma locations serve The Peach Cobbler Factory’s signature lineup of premium desserts with 12 or more different flavors or toppings, including:

Warm cobblers with ice cream

Creamy Banana puddings

Fresh baked cookies

Smooth Cheesecake-in-a-cup

Pudd'n or Cobbler Dessert shakes and more!



With drive-thru windows at both stores, guests can enjoy The Peach Cobbler Factory's desserts with greater speed and convenience—an important differentiator as the brand continues expanding into new territories.

A Strong Start in Oklahoma

The Peach Cobbler Factory continues to build momentum nationwide, with Oklahoma now joining the brand’s expanding map of states experiencing rapid franchise development. More Oklahoma locations are expected as the franchisor continues awarding territories and supporting new franchise owners throughout the region.

Contact:

Andrew George

Vice President of Franchise Development

andrew@peachcobblerfactory.com

**About The Peach Cobbler Factory**

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly grown to 115 locations across 22 states, with 150+ locations in the development pipeline. The company serves its guests through a developing network of traditional stores, mobile trailers, professional and college stadiums, and now airports. A recently launched catering program has also been developed to serve its full array of desserts to offices, celebrations, and major events. Its menu stars fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, bigger & better cookies, brownies, churros, and more—each crafted to deliver joy in every bite. The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston (former Chairman & CEO of Albertsons Inc.) and Greg George, a franchising veteran with 25 years of industry experience.

For more details, visit:

www.peachcobblerfactory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad53c9a1-bb1d-4439-8f35-c0d95baf81a1