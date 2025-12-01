Fake Deals or Real Brands? DigiCert Finds Verified Logos in Email Help Online Shoppers Stay Safe During Cyber Week

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI-generated phishing attacks flood inboxes with more realistic and personalized scams, DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today released new research revealing that consumers are turning to verified brand identities in email for reassurance--especially during Cyber Week. The study, conducted by independent research firm Vitreous World, surveyed 5,000 consumers across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand to understand how verified logos and sender authentication will impact trust, engagement, and safety during the height of online shopping season.

With 86% of consumers saying they feel safer when verified logos appear in their inbox, the findings underscore a growing need for organizations to strengthen their email authentication practices. Doing so not only helps protect shoppers from phishing during the busiest online shopping week of the year, but also preserve brand integrity as AI rapidly increases the volume, frequency, and sophistication of phishing emails.

Key Findings

1. Email trust drives clicks and conversions.

64% said they are more likely to click or act on an email that displays a verified brand logo, a critical insight for marketers competing for attention during Cyber Monday and holiday campaigns.

2. Shoppers reward trusted brands.

Given four options, nearly half (49%) said that if two competing brands sent similar offers, they would choose the one with a verified logo, suggesting that verified brand identity is not just about safety — it’s about sales.

3. The inbox is the new battleground for brand trust.

With 87% of consumers receiving suspicious emails at least a few times a year and 41% believing email providers should do more to protect them, trust in the inbox has become both a security and customer experience issue.

“Our marketing team has seen a noticeable lift in open and engagement rates since implementing Verified Mark Certificates,” said Ryan Burton, Email & Retention Manager at OddBalls, a UK-based online retailer. “Having our verified logo appear directly in the inbox gives recipients immediate confidence that the message is authentic. It’s not just a security investment, it’s a brand trust investment. During high-volume periods like Cyber Monday, that trust translates directly into more opens, more clicks, and ultimately, more conversions.”

“Cyber Monday is a high-stakes moment for both brands and consumers,” said Al Iverson, Industry Strategist at DigiCert. “Our research shows that visual verification isn’t just about protecting users, it’s about restoring trust in digital communication. A verified logo can be the difference between a customer clicking ‘buy now’ or deleting your message.”

The Role of Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs), Certification Mark Certificates (CMCs), and DMARC

Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) and Common Mark Certificates (CMCs), supported by strong DMARC authentication, form the foundation for displaying verified brand logos in email. Together, they ensure that a brand’s logo appears only when the sender’s identity has been cryptographically confirmed and their domain properly authenticated. This combination not only deters phishing and spoofing attacks but also provides consumers with instant, visual assurance that the message is genuine, transforming trust into a tangible element of the inbox experience.

