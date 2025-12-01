IDV to supply 658 additional trucks to the Italian Army

Turin, 1st December 2025. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, will supply an additional 658 tactical-logistic trucks to the Italian Army, extending the original contract signed in 2024 for 1,453 vehicles (19th December 2024, IDV signs contract with the Italian Army to supply 1,453 tactical-logistic trucks | Iveco Group).

The contract will renew and modernise the Italian Army’s fleet of tactical-logistic vehicles and further strengthen its logistic capabilities by increasing the total number of trucks to 2,111 units, with deliveries planned through 2039.

The additional vehicles will be based on the new range of IDV standard military trucks in a variety of logistic platforms including material transport trucks, water and fuel tankers, container carriers, recovery vehicles and towing systems. Moreover, IDV will provide logistic support including maintenance and assistance for the entire fleet.

This contract expansion represents another important milestone in IDV’s commitment to supporting and strengthening Italy’s land operational capabilities.

