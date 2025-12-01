Life360 Appoints Matt Cullen as General Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF; ASX: 360), the leading family connection and safety company, today announced the appointment of Matt Cullen as General Counsel, effective December 1, 2025. Cullen joins the company’s leadership team, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Lauren Antonoff.

Cullen will lead the company’s global legal function, managing corporate governance, dual-market securities compliance, privacy, litigation, and commercial matters. He will also serve as Corporate Secretary and the primary legal advisor to the executive team and board of directors, providing strategic guidance on corporate strategy, risk management, and overall growth initiatives. His appointment reflects Life360’s continued evolution as a global, publicly traded technology leader and its commitment to strong governance, transparency, and long-term growth.

Cullen brings over two decades of experience in law, operations, and governance, with a strong record of guiding public technology companies through complex regulatory and transactional environments. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Porch Group, where he helped guide the company through its $1 billion public listing and more than ten acquisitions, strengthening its compliance framework and enterprise risk management. Before Porch, he held senior roles at Expedia Group, where he co-led Global M&A and Integrations, managing all legal aspects of transactions totaling more than $10 billion. He began his legal career at Sullivan & Cromwell and Davis & Gilbert in New York.

“Matt is a mission-driven leader who combines sharp legal insight with a deep understanding of how great teams scale responsibly,” said Lauren Antonoff, Chief Executive Officer of Life360. “He joins at an exciting moment for Life360, as we build on record growth and expand our platform to serve families across more life stages. His leadership will be key to ensuring we continue to grow with purpose, transparency, and care.”

“I was drawn to Life360’s purpose and momentum,” said Matt Cullen, General Counsel of Life360. “The company is tackling one of the great challenges of modern life — digitizing peace of mind for families. Its mission and growth trajectory are truly inspiring, and I’m honored to help shape its next chapter through responsible innovation and lasting impact.”

Cullen holds a J.D. from New York Law School, where he graduated with high honors, and a B.S.B.A. in Finance and International Business from Georgetown University.

This appointment follows a year of strong momentum for Life360, which recently reported record Q3 2025 results—including revenue up 34% year-over-year to $124.5 million, positive Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million, and 91.6 million monthly active users worldwide.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app, Tile tracking devices, and Pet GPS tracker empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 91.6 million monthly active users (MAU), as of September 30, 2025, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com .

