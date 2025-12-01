AMENDMENT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WARRANTS

Meudon (France), on December 1st, 2025 – Vallourec announces that holders of warrants (“BSA”) (ISIN code: FR00140030K7), held today a general meeting, under the chairmanship of Aether, representative of the warrant holders. With a quorum of 100 % of warrant holders present, represented, or having voted by correspondence, the BSA holders have approved unanimously the amendment to the terms and conditions of the BSA, provided in the 1st resolution, in order to allow the delivery of newly-issued and/or existing shares upon their exercise, at Vallourec's option.

This amendment to the terms and conditions will also be subject to the approval of the annual general meeting of Vallourec’s shareholders scheduled for May 21, 2026.

In addition, certain holders1 of BSA have already agreed to receive existing shares, at Vallourec's option from now onwards.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière



Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr





1 Representing 45% of the warrants

Attachment