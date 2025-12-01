From Field to Backend: The New Regula 7320 Bridges On-the-Go Verification and Centralized Identity Management

RESTON, Va., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification (IDV) solutions, unveils the new Regula 7320 mobile document reader — a compact device designed to solve one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: the lack of a reliable, fully autonomous, and seamlessly integrated solution for identity verification outside stationary checkpoints.

In the field, verification workflows often remain fragmented. Officers must manually re-enter or transfer data, operate with limited power or connectivity, and rely on tools that do not integrate into centralized systems. All this creates delays, inconsistencies, and security gaps.

The new Regula 7320 eliminates these issues by bringing border-grade verification, full autonomy, and native ecosystem integration to any location — even without network access.

Built for professionals in high-risk and high-security sectors — from border control and road police to transport security and regulated industries like gambling or car rental — the Regula 7320 performs the full identity verification on the spot. It reads and validates ID data, checks document authenticity, and performs face matching, then instantly aligns every result with centralized policies and workflows via the Regula IDV Platform .





Regula 7320 mobile document reader ensures the most trustworthy identity verification even in remote locations

Designed for critical operations

The Regula 7320 is a new model of mobile document reader that adds more autonomy, power, and interoperability to support even the most demanding scenarios.

With border-grade performance and seamless infrastructure integration, the Regula 7320 enables teams to:

Verify in various conditions and locations: Perform full document verification (including RFID reading and validation), facial matching, and fingerprint capture in the field, ensuring high reliability even in remote or restricted zones.

Technical excellence

The Regula 7320 is built for those who can’t compromise on accuracy or reliability. Its new architecture merges powerful optics, optimized lighting, and extended power capacity to ensure uncompromised verification performance.

High-resolution imaging: High-resolution visible-light and 8 MP infrared (IR) cameras deliver forensic-level detail, allowing officers to detect even the smallest traces of forgery or alteration in IDs.

“The Regula 7320 turns field verification from an isolated task into part of an integrated ecosystem. By merging document, biometric, and data verification into one connected workflow, it enables organizations to cut costs, reduce verification times, and strengthen trust across every touchpoint of the identity lifecycle. This upgrade also empowers organizations to address long-standing challenges like limited mobility, fragmented tools, and complex integrations,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

To learn more about the latest model of the mobile document reader Regula 7320, please visit Regula’s website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21dc7d92-79dd-4ea0-a8df-872910331ab9