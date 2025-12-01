Societe Generale: Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buy-back programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Regulated Information

Paris, 1 December 2025

As of 28 November 2025, Societe Generale has repurchased 0.5% of its capital and has completed 21.7% of the previously announced EUR 1 billion share buy-back*.

The purchases performed from 21 to 28 November 2025 are described below.

* Societe Generale announced on 17 November 2025 the launch of a new additional EUR 1bn share buy-back and published on 21 November 2025 morning the new description of the share buy-back programme relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025.

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period : From 21 to 28 November 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21-Nov-25 FR0000130809 237,000 56.3663 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21-Nov-25 FR0000130809 212,636 56.2931 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21-Nov-25 FR0000130809 24,739 56.2728 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21-Nov-25 FR0000130809 24,502 56.2838 AQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Nov-25 FR0000130809 247,000 57.5372 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Nov-25 FR0000130809 173,000 57.4757 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Nov-25 FR0000130809 17,500 57.5082 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 24-Nov-25 FR0000130809 17,500 57.5011 AQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Nov-25 FR0000130809 235,000 57.7591 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Nov-25 FR0000130809 137,000 57.4539 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Nov-25 FR0000130809 20,000 57.7630 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 25-Nov-25 FR0000130809 20,000 57.5659 AQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Nov-25 FR0000130809 275,000 59.2632 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Nov-25 FR0000130809 102,625 59.1349 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Nov-25 FR0000130809 9,568 59.0844 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 26-Nov-25 FR0000130809 9,492 59.0569 AQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Nov-25 FR0000130809 273,818 59.8412 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Nov-25 FR0000130809 131,182 59.8178 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Nov-25 FR0000130809 20,000 59.8639 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 27-Nov-25 FR0000130809 20,000 59.8487 AQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Nov-25 FR0000130809 267,095 59.9962 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Nov-25 FR0000130809 155,370 59.9935 DXE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Nov-25 FR0000130809 24,189 59.9975 TQE SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 28-Nov-25 FR0000130809 23,646 59.9921 AQE TOTAL 2,677,862 58.3874

