TAP Sleep Care Secures Full Medicare Portfolio Coverage: Nylon flexTAP® Receives PDAC Approval under E0486

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airway Management, the innovator behind TAP Sleep Care and a leader in advanced oral appliance therapy, today announced that its groundbreaking Nylon flexTAP® has received Pricing, Data Analysis, and Coding (PDAC) approval for HCPCS code E0486. This final approval means Airway Management is now the only oral appliance manufacturer in the United States with its entire portfolio of custom devices fully covered by Medicare under E0486—a code with a longer history of established coverage and superior reimbursement, positioning it for strong adoption by most private insurers.

Already the world’s first FDA-cleared 3D-printed single-point midline oral appliance for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Nylon flexTAP® combines patented Vertex Technology® with digitally printed medical-grade nylon to deliver unprecedented comfort, precision, and efficacy. Launched in September 2025, the device has rapidly become a preferred solution for clinicians and patients seeking a thinner, more comfortable alternative to traditional appliances.

Key features that set Nylon flexTAP® apart include:

Patented Vertex Technology ® enabling dual-axis movement to maximize airway space

enabling dual-axis movement to maximize airway space 17mm range of advancement in precise 1/3 mm increments

Ultra-thin custom TAP trays – the thinnest custom TAP yet

BPA-free, metal-free, biocompatible construction

No bite registration required

Includes Mouth Shield promoting nasal breathing (supported by peer-reviewed studies) and AM Aligner ® morning exerciser

morning exerciser 4-year warranty





“With Nylon flexTAP® now PDAC-approved for E0486, every custom TAP device we offer – from TAP 3, dreamTAP, flexTAP and Nylon flexTAP® – is fully Medicare-reimbursable,” said Charles Collins, CEO of Airway Management. “This removes reimbursement barriers for millions of Medicare beneficiaries and reinforces our position as the most trusted, evidence-based choice in oral appliance therapy. No other manufacturer can claim 100% Medicare coverage across their portfolio.”

Airway Management remains the only company supported by over 50 independent peer-reviewed studies – more than any competitor – demonstrating proven efficacy in treating sleep-disordered breathing. The addition of E0486 coverage for Nylon flexTAP® ensures clinicians can confidently prescribe the most advanced, effective devices.

Healthcare providers can immediately order Nylon flexTAP® through Airway Labs with full Medicare reimbursement under E0486.

To learn more about Nylon flexTAP® or the complete TAP Sleep Care system, visit tapintosleep.com.

About Airway Management, Inc. Airway Management, the innovator behind TAP Sleep Care, is a leader in advanced oral appliances, supported by over 50 independent peer-reviewed studies—more than any other manufacturer—demonstrating proven efficacy in treating sleep-disordered breathing. Our TAP devices provide comfortable, minimally invasive alternatives to CPAP, empowering patients to achieve restful sleep and improved quality of life.

Media Contact: Kelly Grant Marketing kgrant@amisleep.com Toll-free: 866-264-7667

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a661b496-5168-4f39-a086-16a5b0febc21

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e6d566f-ae99-4c6c-aba9-3b42e527abd7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2183554f-a2b4-4a0f-941f-4136a66089ce

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43c838e6-f185-4b95-9911-75ef603cf6d3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/509d6cb9-4384-4ccc-a4c0-8e186c2e1785