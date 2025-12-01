Parker University Recognized Nationally for Excellence and Value in Healthcare Education

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University has once again been honored for its leadership in healthcare education, earning multiple top-value designations in EduMed.org’s 2025–2026 national rankings report. EduMed.org—an authority in student-centered higher-education guidance—evaluated more than 7,700 accredited colleges and universities and identified Parker University as a standout based on academic quality, program flexibility, and student support.

Parker University was recognized in the following categories:

EduMed founder Wes Ricketts emphasized the growing importance of institutional value in this year’s rankings:

“For 2026, we refined our methodology to better reward schools that are maximizing the value of their college degrees. The first metric we examined was cost, but affordability only matters if programs lead to solid employment—especially in healthcare.”

Ricketts noted that with rising concerns about higher-education ROI, institutions like Parker University—offering strong student outcomes at accessible price points—stand out in the national landscape. A recent Lumina Foundation study reinforces this need: while cost is the top barrier to completing a degree, 86% of American adults still believe a bachelor’s degree pays off within ten years.

EduMed’s rankings use data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), direct school submissions, and a proprietary scoring algorithm. To qualify, institutions must hold regional accreditation and offer at least one partially online program in the discipline evaluated.

About Parker University



Founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic, Parker University is the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas. Today, Parker serves more than 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited degree programs and certificates.

The university’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker continues to lead in innovation with advanced degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, Functional Nutrition, and other emerging fields.

Parker University recently opened its state-of-the-art Human Performance Center, led by renowned researcher Dr. Andy Galpin, and is preparing to launch new board-approved academic programs. The university was named one of the Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2026 by University Magazine and recognized by EduMed.org for Best Online Master’s Program in Strength and Human Performance and Best Online Master’s Program in Nutrition, as well as the Most Affordable Online Master of Public Health program.

Learn more at www.parker.edu.

About EduMed

EduMed.org, launched in 2019, provides free guides, tools, and expert resources to support students pursuing degrees in nursing, healthcare administration, and more than a dozen allied health fields. The site has been recognized by over 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

Attachment