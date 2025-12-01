Global Electronics Association to Testify at USMCA Public Hearing; Industry Expert Chris Mitchell Available for Interviews

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Mitchell, Vice President for Global Government Relations at the Global Electronics Association, will testify before the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Review Hearing on Thursday, December 4, outlining the electronics industry’s priorities for strengthening North America’s competitiveness and supply-chain resilience. The Association’s 1,700 U.S. member companies operate in all 50 states and are central to the nation’s innovation economy, defense readiness, and technology leadership.

The Association’s testimony will address the critical steps needed to strengthen North America’s electronics ecosystem and improve supply-chain resiliency ahead of the 2026 USMCA joint review, which will influence the rules governing $1.93 trillion in regional trade. Mitchell will focus on ensuring that modernization efforts reinforce, rather than disrupt, the cross-border collaboration that makes American electronics manufacturers globally competitive.

Media Availability: Mitchell will testify during Panel 4 (11:25 AM–12:00 PM ET) on December 4 at the U.S. International Trade Commission Building. He is available for background briefings ahead of the hearing and on-the-record interviews following his panel appearance.

Key interview topics include:

• Industry feedback from U.S. electronics manufacturers, suppliers, and design firms across the wire harness, printed circuit board, EMS, semiconductor packaging, and advanced systems sectors

• Insights from Mitchell’s recent blog post, “Strengthening North America’s Electronics Backbone,” including the need for coordinated regional strategies to expand manufacturing, accelerate innovation, and reduce strategic dependencies

• Findings from the Association’s October 2025 policy brief, “From Risk to Resilience: Why Mexico Matters to U.S. Manufacturing,” examining the role of integrated supply chains in advancing U.S. competitiveness and security

• Modernizing USMCA to reflect advanced electronics manufacturing

• Strengthening North American supply chains for semiconductors and adjacent electronics components

• Improving cross-border regulatory alignment and trade facilitation

• Enhancing workforce and R&D cooperation among the U.S., Mexico, and Canada

About the Speaker

Chris Mitchell leads global government relations for the Global Electronics Association, representing the world’s leading electronics manufacturers and suppliers. He has more than 20 years of experience in international trade, technology, and supply chain policy.

About the Global Electronics Association

The Global Electronics Association is the voice of the electronics industry, working with thousands of members and partners to build a more resilient supply chain and drive sustainable growth. We advocate for fair trade, smart regulation, and regional manufacturing, and educate on industry practices, actionable intelligence and technical innovations to empower the future. The Association collaborates with governments and companies worldwide to advance a trusted and prosperous electronics industry. Formerly known as IPC, the organization serves a $6 trillion market and operates from offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North and South America. Learn more at www.electronics.org.

Attachment