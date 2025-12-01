Audien Hearing and Ishan Patel Discuss Expanded Access to Affordable Hearing Health for Millions with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing loss is rapidly becoming a global public health emergency, with more than one billion people worldwide currently at risk due to unsafe listening practices, according to the World Health Organization. Left untreated, hearing loss does far more than quiet the world around us, with studies linking it to depression, social withdrawal, and cognitive decline.

In fact, JAMA Neurology reports that using hearing aids before age 70 can reduce dementia risk by 61%.

Despite the growing need, hearing loss remains one of the most undertreated medical conditions. Barriers such as high cost, limited access, and lingering stigma prevent people from seeking help. Traditional hearing aids can run thousands of dollars and often require multiple appointments, making essential hearing care unattainable for many.

Audien Hearing was founded to change this reality. With a mission to break down the financial and logistical barriers to hearing care, the company is helping shift the national conversation toward making hearing health affordable, accessible, and stigma-free for everyone.

Through its direct-to-consumer model, transparent pricing, and intuitive designs, Audien shows that better hearing does not need to be complicated or costly. The company offers a full lineup of hearing aids priced under $700, ensuring people can find a solution that fits both their needs and their budgets.

Audien’s Atom One, starting at just $98, offers an entry point for individuals who may have been previously priced out of hearing support. Its newest innovation, the Atom X, is the world’s first touchscreen-controlled hearing aid. Designed to eliminate challenges with tiny buttons or app navigation, the device features easy setting adjustments and multiple listening modes tailored to everyday environments, all for under $400.

With more than one million people supported by Audien devices, the company continues to bridge gaps in care for those seeking clearer, more comfortable hearing. While over-the-counter hearing aids may not be the right solution for everyone, they remain an essential option for millions who need a more affordable and accessible path to better hearing.

As the holiday season approaches, the ability to fully participate in conversations, laughter, and connection becomes especially meaningful. Hearing aids are more than a medical device, they are tools that restore independence, strengthen relationships, and support long-term cognitive health.

Audien Hearing is redefining what hearing care can look like, proving that simple, effective solutions can be within reach for all.

