Reeflex Solutions Inc. Announces $2.6 Million of Purchase Orders for Six 160k Coiled Tubing Injectors to be Deployed in Saudi Arabia

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc. (“CSI”), has received purchase orders totaling approximately $2.6 million for the supply of six (6) CSI 160,000-lb coiled tubing injectors.

The injectors will be installed on coiled tubing drilling units that will be deployed by a leading global oilfield services provider in natural gas fields in Saudi Arabia, supporting ongoing enhanced gas recovery (EGR) and natural gas development initiatives in the region. Deliveries of the six CSI injectors are scheduled to begin in Q1 2026 and continue throughout the year.

Management Commentary

“This order reinforces the confidence customers have in CSI’s injector technology for enhanced gas recovery (EGR) applications,” said John Babic, President & CEO of Reeflex. “We are pleased to support this multi-unit deployment and to see CSI equipment contributing to natural gas development activities in Saudi Arabia.”

Trevor Conway, Executive Vice President & CFO of Reeflex, added: “These purchase orders provide solid revenue visibility into 2026 and further strengthen our positioning in international coiled tubing markets.”

About Reeflex

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

For further information:

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

John Babic

President & CEO

(780) 909-4220

John.Babic@Reeflex.ca

www.Reeflex.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the “About Reeflex” section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “should”, “will” or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning of trading of the Reeflex Shares on the TSXV and Reeflex capitalizing on opportunities for growth in its industry. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex’s filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.