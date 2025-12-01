EssilorLuxottica creates Scientific Advisory Committee

to accelerate the next era of innovation

Paris, France (1 December 2025) – EssilorLuxottica announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Committee, bringing together some of the world’s most sought-after scientists and thought leaders from the converging fields of science, technology and healthcare. This initiative will reinforce the Group’s enduring scientific foundation and its mission to empower patients and consumers around the world.

The Scientific Advisory Committee will provide strategic guidance and forward-looking insights, helping to maximize EssilorLuxottica’s lead agenda. Acting as a catalyst for transformative thinking, the Advisory Committee will collaborate with a global network of leading scientific institutions and advise on new frontiers in the Group’s core areas of research, like ophthalmology and oculomics, physics and optics, audiology, AI and ethics.

The Scientific Advisory Committee unites five world-renowned experts, each recognized for their pioneering contributions and leadership in their respective domains:

Pr. Alain Aspect , PhD, 2022 Nobel laureate in Physics and 2010 Wolf Prize. Professor at Institut d’Optique Graduate School – Université Paris Saclay and École Polytechnique; Emeritus CNRS Senior Scientist.

, PhD, 2022 Nobel laureate in Physics and 2010 Wolf Prize. Professor at Institut d’Optique Graduate School – Université Paris Saclay and École Polytechnique; Emeritus CNRS Senior Scientist. Pr. Alessio Figalli , PhD, 2018 Fields medal laureate. Chaired Professor and Director of the Institute for Mathematics Research at ETH Zürich.

, PhD, 2018 Fields medal laureate. Chaired Professor and Director of the Institute for Mathematics Research at ETH Zürich. Pr. Sharon Kujawa , PhD, 2017 Callier prize winner. Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Harvard Medical School; Principal Investigator at the Eaton-Peabody Laboratories, Mass Eye and Ear.

, PhD, 2017 Callier prize winner. Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Harvard Medical School; Principal Investigator at the Eaton-Peabody Laboratories, Mass Eye and Ear. Pr. José -Alain Sahel , MD, 2024 Wolf prize winner. Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Emeritus at Sorbonne Université.

, MD, 2024 Wolf prize winner. Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine; Emeritus at Sorbonne Université. Pr. Effy Vayena, PhD. Professor of Bioethics at ETH Zürich; Visiting Lecturer at the Center for Bioethics, Harvard Medical School.





“Building on EssilorLuxottica’s decades of pioneering research and technological breakthroughs, the creation of our first Scientific Advisory Committee marks a defining step in our innovation journey. Engaging with some of the most brilliant minds in science allows us to broaden our horizons, explore uncharted territories and translate knowledge into meaningful human impact. Their expert insights will guide our initiatives to advance ophthalmology, audiology, AI, neuroscience and beyond – amplifying the reach of our solutions across the life sciences. Together we’ll continue to shape the future of our industry, driving transformative progress and reaffirming our commitment to lead with purpose”, said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO, of EssilorLuxottica.

