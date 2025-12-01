YourUpdateTV speaks with Mia Syn: Holiday Health Reset - Tips to Keep Your Energy, Immunity & Joy All Season Long

Mia Syn, MS, RDN, and Nutrition Expert partners with DS Simon Media, Chilean Salmon Council, United Sorghum Checkoff Program, Victoria, Canada, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the holiday season approaches and temperatures drop, it is easy to let health routines slip. Between festive gatherings, travel, and colder weather, people face extra challenges that can impact their overall well-being. That is why taking small steps to prioritize nutrition, rest, and movement can make a big difference in how we feel throughout the season. By focusing on nutrient-rich foods, immune support, and mindful habits, people can enjoy the celebrations while keeping health goals on track.

WELLNESS GETAWAYS ON THE RISE

Wellness getaways are becoming more popular each year. These trips are often considered a great way to break out of a common routine, while reducing stress, improving sleep, and boosting creativity.

Syn says one location always tops her list of favorite wellness spots for the body and mind, “Victoria British Columbia is the ultimate place to revive and refresh. It has everything from a hydrotherapy circuit on a restored 1940s war barge in the heart of the Inner Harbour, to “garden bathing” in the city where blooms and greenery are everywhere.”

The nutrition expert highlights the local ingredients plucked from the field or the sea, and how each is prepared to nourish and delight. It is a location where food, flavor, and fun come together to help reset intentions and diets.

Syn recommends using January as a time to plan a wellness getaway to Victoria British Columbia, “Try setting aside two-weeks to focus on activities that set a path of wholeness and self-kindness in the year ahead.”

For more information, visit TourismVictoria.com.

Direct link: https://www.tourismvictoria.com/refresh-in-victoria

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: /TourismVictoriaFan

Instagram: @TourismVictoriaBC

X: @VictoriaVisitor

SUPERFOODS TAKE CENTER STAGE

Syn mentions that it is the time of year to be mindful of our eating habits, saying, “I’m a super fan of superfoods.” These are nutrient-dense foods that provide a significant amount of essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds.

As a registered dietitian, Syn turns to Salmon from Chile because it’s a “nutrition powerhouse.” It is especially high in protein, omega-3 fats, and vitamin D. It also has many other nutrients that can help support the immune system and keep a body strong all winter long.

Chilean salmon is considered a U.S. FDA best choice for pregnant women and children, because of its extremely low levels of mercury. The FDA also includes salmon on its list of foods that meet the new criteria for its updated definition of "healthy," which focuses on nutrient-dense foods that promote long-term health.

For more information, visit ChileanSalmon.org.

Direct link: https://chileansalmon.org/

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chileansalmonMC/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chileansalmonmc/

SORGHUM SUPPORTS A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE

There are other foods Syn says people should be thinking about to maintain a healthy lifestyle, “I’m a fan of sorghum. It’s a versatile grain that’s a natural source of antioxidants.”

Sorghum is a good source of protein and provides other essential nutrients, including zinc, selenium and copper. It is naturally gluten-free, non-GMO and grown in the United States. She says Sorghum cooks like other grains on a stovetop, slow cooker, oven or rice cooker, adding, ‘I like to use sorghum flour as a substitute for gluten-free versions of your favorite baked goods, like pumpkin bread, pecan pie, and pfeffernusse cookies.”

The nutrition expert recommends a couple recipes, including Whole Grain Sorghum Stuffing, which is perfect for Thanksgiving—it’s prepared with whole grain sorghum, roasted veggies, parsley, and pecans. She also suggests Air-Fried Sorghum Bagels, saying, “They made with whole grain Sorghum flour, baking powder, and Greek yogurt. So tasty and sure to satisfy the entire family.”

For more information, visit SorghumCheckoff.com.

Direct link: SorghumCheckoff.com

Social Media Handles: @simplysorghum

PLANT-POWERED WAYS TO SUPERCHARGE A WELLNESS REGIMEN

More than half of U.S. adults use dietary supplements to support their health and nutritional needs, and Syn says people can supercharge their wellness regimen with plant-based versions.

Rainbow Light’s new liquid herbal tinctures feature sustainably harvested plant-based formulas crafted with care. Each blend highlights high-quality botanicals, including Dandelion Root, Organic Oil of Oregano, and Organic Extra Virgin Pumpkin Seed Oil. Syn says, “These are made for those who appreciate pure, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and traditional extraction methods.”

For over 40 years, Rainbow Light has honored the power of plants. Rainbow Light’s new liquid herbal tinctures are available exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe stores and on vitaminshoppe.com, the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

Direct link: https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/b/rainbow-light-nutritional-systems

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: The Vitamin Shoppe

Instagram: Vitamin Shoppe

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Chilean Salmon Council, United Sorghum Checkoff Program, Victoria, Canada, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

Contact:

Dante Muccigrosso

dantem@dssimon.com

Director of Media Planning

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a207bb-9362-4a36-a858-dbdc99a0797a