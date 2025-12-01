WBM Technologies Marks 75 Years of Advancing Technology and Strengthening Partnerships Across Western Canada

Saskatoon SK , Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As WBM Technologies marks its 75th year in business, the company reflects on a journey that began on May 1, 1950, when it opened as a small storefront in Saskatoon. What started as a modest operation has grown into a team of more than 550 IT professionals serving organizations across Western Canada. This anniversary represents a celebration of partnership, progress, and purpose built over 75 Years in Western Canada.

Over the past 75 years, the company has advanced through successive eras of innovation—beginning with typewriters and mechanical office equipment, continuing through early photocopiers, adding machines, personal computers, and cash registers, and ultimately arriving at today’s cloud-based workplace solutions and SOC2-compliant cybersecurity operations that reflect the depth and evolution of WBM Technologies. These decades of technological advancement have consistently delivered transformative business results and helped organizations evolve with confidence.



Its 75-year milestone also highlights the relationships that have shaped its growth. The company’s success has been built on trust—earned through decades of partnership with organizations that now include many of Canada’s largest and most progressive enterprises. As WBM Technologies expanded across Western Canada, its focus on outcome-driven IT solutions, modern workplace enablement, and enterprise-level support solidified its role as a long-standing technology partner. For a deeper look at how its expansion aligns with its community work, read more in our 2025 Community Impact Report.

You can watch the 75th video here: an engaging visual tribute to the people, milestones, and partnerships that shape the company’s legacy.

“The story of WBM isn’t just one about technology, it’s a story about people. It’s about the client community that rallies around us, the vendor partners who grow alongside us, and the incredible team who shares the belief that, together, we can accomplish remarkable things,” says Brett Bailey, Vice President of WBM Technologies. “Thank you to our amazing client community, team members, and partners for allowing us to be part of your story. We are here because of your trust, your support, and your faith in us—as individuals, as a team, and as a partner. We couldn’t be more grateful for the journey so far, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s still to come.”

WBM Technologies continues moving forward with the same drive that has defined its work for 75 years in Western Canada. Operating enterprise centres across the region, the company delivers modern workplace transformation, advanced cybersecurity, managed print, end user computing, and enterprise service desk solutions that reflect its long-standing leadership. As WBM Technologies enters its next era, its evolution underscores a legacy built on innovation, resilience, and transformative business results for organizations across Western Canada.

To learn more about WBM Technologies and its 75-year journey continues to shape innovation across Western Canada, visit https://www.wbm.ca/.

WBM Technologies is a Western Canadian leader in the provision of managed and outcomes-driven IT solutions. Its practice areas include Data & Security, End User Computing, Modern Workplace & AI Enablement, Managed Print Services, and Enterprise Service Desk. Through the ongoing management and governance of these solutions, WBM is delivering a world-class technology experience.

Established May 1st, 1950, WBM operates from Infrastructure Operation Centres located in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. The organization employs a team of over 500 IT professionals across Western Canada who are motivated to make a difference with its clients, and within its communities, through ongoing and impactful partnerships together.

