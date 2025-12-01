Debra Silverman Astrology Presents a Holiday Gift Pick for the Astrologically Curious: Bestselling Book I Don’t Believe in Astrology

Carlsbad, CA , Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debra Silverman Astrology presents a meaningful holiday gift pick for astrology enthusiasts and psychology-minded readers: the bestselling book I Don’t Believe in Astrology: A Therapist’s Guide to the Life-Changing Wisdom of the Stars (Hardcover; St. Martin’s Essentials). Written by renowned psychotherapist and astrologer Debra Silverman, the book blends psychological insight with astrological wisdom, offering readers a grounded and practical path to greater self-awareness and emotional healing.





Debra Silverman

This year, offer the astrologically curious or the astrology enthusiast in your life a present that provides deep psychological insight and fosters self-acceptance. For the beginner or the advanced student, Debra brings Astrology into practicality. That’s what makes her new book stand out.

Debra Silverman's book: I Don’t Believe in Astrology: A Therapist’s Guide to the Life-Changing Wisdom of the Stars (Hardcover; St. Martin’s Essentials), is an essential guide for anyone flirting with Astrology. She provides a practical, psychologically grounded approach to self-discovery. Endorsed by celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Sting, India Arie, Aaron Rodgers, and many others, Silverman offers a transformative reading experience that both entertains and provides some humor so you can see yourself through the eyes of compassion.

Silverman is a renowned psychotherapist and astrologer with nearly five decades of professional experience. She employs a unique psychological-spiritual model based on Astrology that simplifies both Psychology and Astrology, that reshapes how readers perceive themselves and the universe. Despite its provocative title, which is also the name of her popular podcast, her book invites both skeptics and believers to reconsider astrology as a valuable life-changing tool and a framework for healing, rather than merely a questionable belief system. At its core, Silverman describes the book as a "psychology-of-you" tool that uses basic astrological concepts to support your healing and cultivate compassion.

The book explores the psychological profiles of all twelve zodiac signs, going beyond basic sun-sign descriptions. It emphasizes crucial elements of esoteric astrology (soul-centered), focusing on the distinction between the ego (Sun sign) and the soul (Rising sign), while highlighting Saturn's placement as an indicator of life lessons. The ultimate goal is to fall in love with who you are by allowing your soul to lead. The book encourages readers to "fall in love and accept your fate". Learning that a crisis is the doorway to change.

Available at bookstores everywhere, I Don’t Believe in Astrology: A Therapist’s Guide to the Life-Changing Wisdom of the Stars invites readers to discover how astrology’s timeless insights can transform everyday challenges into opportunities for growth, self-acceptance, and authentic living, regardless of their level of belief or experience.

About the Author

Debra Silverman, a leading psychotherapist and astrologer, has spent nearly 50 years helping individuals achieve emotional health, joy, and acceptance through her unique blend of astrology and psychology. Silverman is widely recognized for transforming lives with her innovative methods, combining Esoteric (soul-centered) Astrology with clinical therapy. She has worked with individuals, couples, and celebrities, providing customized elemental processes. As the founder of Applied Astrology, a virtual astrology school, Silverman has guided thousands of students worldwide in exploring the elemental practices rooted in astrology. Her first book, The Missing Element: Inspiring Compassion for the Human Condition, continues to serve as a valuable resource for her students. Her latest book, I Don’t Believe in Astrology: A Therapist’s Guide to the Life-Changing Wisdom of the Stars, became a bestseller on USA Today and Amazon.

For more information, please visit: debrasilvermanastrology.com









I Don't Believe in Astrology



Press inquiries

Debra Silverman Astrology

https://debrasilvermanastrology.com/

Fauzia Burke

publicity@fsbassociates.com

7605852252