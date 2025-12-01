The Columbus Organization Acquires the Assets of Agro Transition and Consulting, LLC

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation’s leading provider of outcomes-based care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD), conditions associated with aging, and complex health concerns, today announced its acquisition of the assets of Agro Transition & Consulting, LLC (Agro). Agro provides coordination and support services for individuals with special needs and disabilities in New Jersey, focusing on their transition from school to adult life. Established in 2016, Agro is dedicated to assisting individuals and families through the provision of comprehensive training, the advocacy of effective transition services, and active participation in IEP meetings to ensure efficient and seamless processes.

As The Columbus Organization continues its rapid national growth, the company has become one of the preeminent providers of comprehensive services specifically for individuals with a variety of health complexities. Integrating an analytical approach to care management decision-making with a compassionate, person-centered model of care delivery, Columbus is pioneering new approaches to improving outcomes in complex populations like those currently served by Agro.

Dr. Elaine Aguirre, M.D., Senior VP of Care Management and Population Health, commented, “This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in our mission to expand high-quality, complex-care, support services for numerous communities in need. By welcoming Agro into our organization, we will be able to reach more families, provide greater access to resources, and continue setting the standard for improved outcomes through analytics and person-centered support.”

Renee Agro, MA and founder of Agro, stated “Our work has always been rooted in a deep commitment to supporting individuals with disabilities and their families. By joining with The Columbus Organization, we’ve found a partner that shares our values and vision for the future. This collaboration ensures that the families we serve in New Jersey will continue to receive the highest level of care and support, with even greater resources behind them.”

Through this acquisition, The Columbus Organization’s Care Management team expects to expand its service reach by over 160 new individuals, further strengthening the company’s dedication to delivering comprehensive, outcomes-based support throughout New Jersey.

About The Columbus Organization

For over 40 years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care management specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, conditions associated with aging, and complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of over 600 highly experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.