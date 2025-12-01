Rapid7 to Attend Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced that the company will be attending the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, December 8, 2025 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

