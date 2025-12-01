Amneal Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%

Approval underscores Amneal’s advanced sterile manufacturing capabilities and expansion within complex ophthalmic therapies; Launch expected in Q1 2026



BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amneal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMRX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Company’s cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%, a sterile, preservative-free formulation supplied in single-use vials. The product is the generic equivalent of RESTASIS® (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05%, a registered trademark of Allergan, an AbbVie company.

“Dry eye disease affects millions of adults in the United States and can significantly impact their quality of life,” said Dr. Srinivas Kone, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer – Affordable Medicines. “We are proud to bring another difficult-to-manufacture ophthalmic product to market, reinforcing Amneal’s strong execution in complex formulations and our expanding leadership in ophthalmology within the Affordable Medicines segment. Cyclosporine joins a series of recent approvals across inhalation, injectable, and ophthalmic categories, underscoring Amneal’s strong execution in high-quality sterile manufacturing.”

Cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% is a topical immunomodulator indicated to increase tear production in patients whose tear production is presumed to be suppressed due to ocular inflammation associated with dry eye syndrome. Increased tear production was not seen in patients currently taking topical anti-inflammatory drugs or using punctal plugs.

The most common adverse reaction associated with cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% was ocular burning. Please see full Prescribing Information here.

According to IQVIA® U.S. annual sales for cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05% in sterile, preservative-free single-use vials for the 12 months ended September 2025 were approximately $2.0 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 290 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

