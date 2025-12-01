Biomea Fusion Announces Oral Presentation of Icovamenib at the 23rd World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Biomea Fusion” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that it has been selected for an oral presentation of its long-term icovamenib follow up data at the 23rd World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) taking place in Los Angeles, California on December 3-6, 2025. The Congress showcases cutting-edge developments from both emerging investigators and world-renowned leaders.

“We are delighted to present our Week 52 long-term follow up data at WCIRDC, a meeting renowned for showcasing exciting advances in diabetes and metabolic research,” said Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Interim CEO and Board Member of Biomea Fusion. “Being one of only six oral presentations this year speaks to the interest in icovamenib as a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Insulin-deficient diabetes remains an underserved population with limited therapeutic options, and icovamenib is potentially a novel treatment option for these patients.”

Oral Presentation Abstract #0062

COVALENT-111: Durable Glycemic and C-Peptide Improvements with Icovamenib, a Menin Inhibitor Targeting β-Cell Restoration in Insulin-Deficient Type 2 Diabetes

Presentation Time

Oral Presentation: December 5, 2025, from 6:15 pm – 7:45 pm PST

Please find a link here to our website where the poster and presentations will be available.

About Icovamenib

Icovamenib is an investigational, orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin. The proposed mechanism of action for icovamenib in diabetes is selective and partial inhibition of menin, a regulator of beta cell quantity and function, thereby enabling the proliferation, preservation, and reactivation of a patient’s own healthy, functional, insulin-producing beta cells. As the first non-chronic therapy for T2D, icovamenib could become an important addition to the diabetes treatment landscape once it has successfully completed its ongoing clinical studies.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

