Viola “Mother” Fletcher’s Interactive Storyfile Preserves Her Legacy in Tulsa

Tulsa, OK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Authentic Interactions, owner of StoryFile, is proud to honor the remarkable life and legacy of Viola “Mother” Fletcher, who passed away on November 24th at the age of 111. As one of the oldest known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Mother Fletcher dedicated her life to remembering the truth, educating new generations, and preserving the history of Greenwood. Her voice and her story continue to inspire millions around the world.

Visitors to the Greenwood Cultural Cente r now have the extraordinary opportunity to engage directly with Mother Fletcher through her interactive storyfile. Recorded in 2020 with Mother Fletcher and her family’s full participation, in collaboration with the Greenwood Rising team, this interactive experience allows guests to ask questions and learn from Mother Fletcher in her own words, preserving her memories of community, tragedy, resilience, and hope.

Viola Fletcher's Storyfile delivers her testimony about the Tulsa Race Massacre in conversational video form.

Mother Fletcher’s storyfile is also featured as part of the Iconic Voices Collection at Authentic Interactions. This collection honors individuals whose lives have shaped history and culture. Mother Fletcher stands among them as a symbol of resilience and truth, and her story will continue to guide conversations for generations.

“We are deeply honored to have recorded Mother Fletcher’s story and to help preserve her powerful testimony,” said Alex Quinn, CEO of Authentic Interactions. “Her courage and her commitment to sharing the truth of Greenwood are profound gifts to all of us. Through her storyfile, her wisdom and strength will continue to educate and inspire people around the world.”

The Greenwood Cultural Center welcomes the public to visit, learn, and interact with Mother Fletcher’s storyfile, ensuring that her legacy of remembrance continues to illuminate the path toward justice, healing, and community understanding.

For more information about visiting the Greenwood Cultural Center or learning more about our StoryFile Iconic Voices Collection, please contact StoryFIle, by Authentic Interactions at denisecampbell@storyfile.com or sales@storyfile.com .

Learn more at: www.storyfile.com



