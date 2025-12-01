Urbanfund Corp. Announces Refinancing of Toronto Residential Property

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitchell Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX-V: UFC) (“Urbanfund” or the “Company”), is pleased to announced today that it completed the refinancing of its townhouse complex located at 3080-3094 Don Mills Road and 200 Van Horne Avenue, Toronto.

The new $16.3 million mortgage financing, provided by First National Financial LP, carries a fixed interest rate of 3.55% for a term of five years. The refinancing proceeds were used to fully repay the existing mortgage on the property in the amount of approximately $8.0 million, with the remaining funds available to support general corporate purposes and future growth initiatives as determined by the Company’s board of directors.

ABOUT URBANFUND CORP.

Urbanfund Corp. is an Ontario corporation listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol UFC. The Company is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

Urbanfund’s focus is to invest in Canadian real estate and real estate related projects with a focus on a mix of both residential and commercial properties. The Company’s assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener and London, Ontario, Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect Management's expectations regarding the Company's refinancing and use of proceeds thereof. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements, including: general economic and market segment conditions, interest rates, costs outside of the Company's control such as real estate taxes and utilities, the ability of tenants to satisfy their contractual rent obligations and any unforeseen repair, maintenance or replacement of the Company's assets.

More detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ from current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 25, 2025.

