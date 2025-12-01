Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series I, J And K Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series I
|0.207938
|December 31, 2025
|December 15, 2025
|Series J
|0.34727
|December 30, 2025
|Series K
|0.315313
|December 31, 2025
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series J, on December 31, 2025.
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941