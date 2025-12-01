Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds Stockholders of Molina, aTyr, and Marex to Contact the Firm Before Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR), and Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ:MRX) . Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)

Class Period: February 5, 2025 to July 23, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company’s “medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a “dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina’s near term growth was dependent on a lack of “utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





For more information on the Molina lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MOH



aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Class Period: November 7, 2024 to September 12, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors regarding the efficacy of Efzofitimod; (2) At the same time, Defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the drug's actual capability-particularly its ability to enable patients to completely taper their steroid usage; and (3) As a result of these omissions and misrepresentations, Plaintiff and other shareholders purchased aTyr's securities at artificially inflated prices.





For more information on the aTyr lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ATYR



Marex Group PLC (NASDAQ:MRX)

Class Period: May 16, 2024 to August 5, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 8, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company sold over-the-counter financial instruments to itself; (2) Marex had inconsistencies in its financial statements between its subsidiaries and related parties, including as to intercompany receivables and loans; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Marex’s financial statements could not be relied upon; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





For more information on the Marex lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MRX



