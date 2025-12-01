Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Stride, Firefly, Six Flags, and Inspire Medical To Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN), Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Class Period: October 22, 2024 to October 28, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the complaint, during the class period, Stride told the market that it was "one of the nation's most successful technology-based education companies" and that its "[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise" across the United States allowed it to "leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings." The complaint continues that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students"; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.



Defendants’ materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company’s securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.



For more information on the Stride class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LRN



Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY)

Firefly common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about August 7, 2025 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or Firefly securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025.



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026



According to the complaint, the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared. Specifically, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 22, 2025, Firefly reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2025. On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025. Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025. As of the time the complaint was filed, Firefly's stock price continues to trade significantly below the $45.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.



For more information on the Firefly class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FLY



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN)

Six Flags common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of Legacy Six Flags with Cedar Fair, L.P., and their subsidiaries and affiliates



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026



The Six Flags class action lawsuit alleges that the registration statement for the Merger failed to disclose that, notwithstanding its executives' claims that the company had pursued transformational investment initiatives in the years leading up to the Merger, Legacy Six Flags in fact suffered from chronic underinvestment and its parks required millions of dollars in additional capital and operational expenditures above the company's historical cost trends in order to maintain (let alone grow) Legacy Six Flags' share in the intensely competitive amusement park market. Additionally, after taking over as CEO in November 2021, defendant Selim Bassoul slashed employee headcount to cut costs, but in so doing had degraded the company's operational competence and guest experience. In short, at the time of the Merger, Legacy Six Flags required a massive, undisclosed capital infusion to turn the company around, and these acute capital needs undermined the entire rationale for the deal as portrayed in the registration statement.



On the Merger closing date, July 1, 2024, Six Flags stock traded above $55 per share. The price of Six Flags stock subsequently fell as low as $20 per share, a nearly 64% decline.



For more information on the Six Flags class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FUN



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 through August 4, 2025,



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026



The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.



The Inspire Medical investor class action alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an “elongated timeframe” due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. “[M]any centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of [Inspire V],” the complaint alleges. Defendants further admitted that, although Inspire V’s CPT code had been approved for Medicare patients, “software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that “implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1,” the lawsuit alleges. Finally, the lawsuit claims that investors also learned for the first time that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory. As a result, Inspire Medical reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, the Inspire Medical investor class action alleges. On this news, the price of Inspire Medical’s common stock declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.



For more information on the Inspire Medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INSP



