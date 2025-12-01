Waxahachie, TX, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, TX - December 01, 2025 - -

Two peer-reviewed studies published in 2024 have established that patients with large, complex hiatal hernias achieve significantly better surgical outcomes when treated by experienced specialists using advanced techniques. For patients seeking hiatal hernia repair in DFW, these findings underscore the importance of selecting a Dallas hiatal hernia surgeon with demonstrated expertise in complex cases. The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, one of only two facilities in North Texas designated as a Hernia Center of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corporation, provides this specialized level of care under the direction of Dr. Mazen Iskandar, who holds the SRC's Surgeon of Excellence in Hernia Surgery accreditation.

The November 2024 study published in Cureus, led by researcher Seitaro Nishimura, examined patients who underwent Type III and Type IV hiatal hernia repair between 2014 and 2024. The research demonstrated a direct association between larger hernia size and increased risk of severe postoperative complications. Hernias exceeding seven centimeters or involving more than half of the stomach are classified as large and carry substantially higher surgical risk, according to the findings. The study utilized the Clavien-Dindo classification system to grade complication severity, revealing that larger hernias demand specialized surgical expertise to minimize serious adverse outcomes.

A second study published three months earlier in Surgical Endoscopy, authored by Dr. Zena Saleh and colleagues from Cooper University Hospital, examined 297 paraesophageal hernia repairs performed between 2015 and 2023. The research found that surgeons employing an advanced technique called the critical view achieved a hernia recurrence rate of only 9.7 percent compared to 20 percent with standard repair methods, representing a 51 percent reduction. The reoperation rate dropped from 10 percent to 0.5 percent when the critical view approach was utilized, a 95 percent reduction. This sophisticated technique requires extensive training to execute properly and involves complete mobilization of the esophagus to the level of the inferior pulmonary vein along with full dissection of the posterior mediastinum.

"These studies confirm what we have observed in clinical practice for years," said Dr. Mazen Iskandar, founder of The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center and a board-certified general surgeon specializing in complex abdominal wall reconstruction. "Large hiatal hernias present unique challenges that require both technical expertise and access to advanced surgical technology. When patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area need hiatal hernia surgery, they deserve a surgeon who performs these procedures regularly and has achieved measurable outcomes that meet the highest standards in the field."

The Surgeon of Excellence in Hernia Surgery designation earned by Dr. Iskandar in January 2024 differs from pay-to-play recognition programs. The Surgical Review Corporation accreditation requires facilities and surgeons to meet strict criteria related to surgical volume, outcomes data, and adherence to quality standards. The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center's designation as one of only two Hernia Centers of Excellence in North Texas reflects this rigorous evaluation process.

Dr. Iskandar completed his medical education at the American University of Beirut and general surgery residency at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City. He subsequently pursued fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery at NYU-Langone in Brooklyn before joining Baylor Scott and White Health in 2019. He holds board certification in both general surgery and metabolic bariatric surgery from the American Board of Surgery and maintains Fellow status with the American College of Surgeons. In 2025, Dr. Iskandar was selected to author two chapters for Surgical Endoscopy and Other Interventional Techniques, recognizing his standing as an authority in minimally invasive hernia repair.

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center operates within the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Waxahachie, Texas, and serves as a referral destination for physicians throughout Texas and surrounding states who encounter complex hernia cases requiring specialized intervention. The center offers laparoscopic, robotic, and open surgical approaches for hiatal hernia repair based on individual patient factors including hernia size, anatomical considerations, and overall health status.

Patients experiencing symptoms of hiatal hernia including severe heartburn, difficulty swallowing, chest pain, or shortness of breath may contact The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center at 469-800-9832 to schedule a consultation. The center is located at 2360 N Interstate 35E, Suite 310, Waxahachie, TX 75165, approximately 35 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

