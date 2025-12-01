Ripple (XRP) Falls 7% as GeeFi (GEE) Secures $100K at Phase 2 Start, Gaining Retail Investors' Attention

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent price movements continue to generate significant interest in the crypto market, highlighting the ongoing volatility and potential of established digital assets. While many investors keep a close watch on XRP, a new project named GeeFi is making waves with its impressive fundamental strength and presale achievements.





Phase 1 of the GeeFi presale concluded in just over a week, having raised $500,000 and sold 10 million tokens. Now, with Phase 2 already 10% sold, GeeFi is emerging as a compelling choice for investors seeking utility-driven growth.

GeeFi: A Project of Substance in a Volatile Market

Many investors are searching for projects built on a solid foundation of real-world utility. GeeFi stands out as a powerful contender, offering a complete ecosystem developed since 2023. The platform integrates a non-custodial wallet, a decentralized exchange (DEX), and will soon launch crypto-linked debit cards. This all-in-one approach provides tangible products, distinguishing GeeFi from assets driven primarily by market speculation and social media hype.

The GeeFi ecosystem is designed to empower users with full control over their finances. The wallet is already live on Android (with an iOS version coming soon) and supports over 14 networks. Its DEX is also fully operational, facilitating secure and efficient token swaps. The upcoming crypto cards will bridge the gap between digital and traditional finance, allowing users to spend their assets globally. This practical, integrated approach is what positions GeeFi for long-term success.





The Unmissable GEE Token Presale

The GeeFi presale represents a significant opportunity for early adopters to secure a position at a low entry price. Currently in Phase 2, GEE tokens are available for just $0.06. With a planned listing price of $0.40, this offers a potential return of 667% for presale investors right from the public launch. The fact that Phase 2 is already 10% sold indicates that investor momentum is building and the opportunity to buy at this price is limited.

Beyond the initial listing, the long-term growth potential is even more impressive. Financial analysts are forecasting a future valuation of $3 per GEE token. At that price, an investment of just $1,800 at the current presale rate could grow to an incredible $90,000, delivering a staggering 4,900% ROI. This is the kind of ground-floor investment that has the power to generate life-changing wealth, an opportunity available only to those who act before the project hits the mainstream.

Rewarding the Community with Staking and Referrals

GeeFi is committed to building a strong and rewarded community from the ground up. The platform features a lucrative staking program that offers returns of up to 55% APR, allowing token holders to earn passive income simply for supporting the network. By staking their GEE tokens, users not only grow their own investment but also contribute to the security and stability of the ecosystem, creating a win-win scenario for all.

In addition, GeeFi has introduced a simple yet effective referral program. By sharing a unique referral link, users can earn a 5% bonus in GEE tokens for every purchase made through it. This feature rewards community members for spreading the word and helps fuel the project's organic growth. These initiatives underscore GeeFi's dedication to building a strong, engaged, and prosperous user base.





Your Chance to Invest in a Future Leader

The most successful crypto investments are often made by identifying projects with strong fundamentals before they capture widespread attention. GeeFi is showing all the signs of being such an opportunity, with a functional product, a clear vision, and powerful presale momentum.

While the market's attention is often focused on the price action of established coins like Ripple, GeeFi is busy building a revolutionary platform for the future of finance. The presale offers a limited-time chance to get in early.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io