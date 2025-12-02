PDF Solutions® to Make Its Analyst Day Webcast and Presentation Available

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, today announced it will provide a live webcast of the presentation to be given by Adnan Raza, Chief Financial Officer, and John Kibarian, Chief Execuitve Officer and President and Co-Founder, at the PDF Solutions 2025 Analyst Day event on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Both the live webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. PDT (6:15 p.m. EDT) and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. PDT (7:30 p.m. EDT). A replay of the webcast will also be available at the at https://ir.pdf.com/webcasts after completion of the live event.

2025 User Conference and Analyst Day

As previously announced, the Company will host its 2025 Analyst Day on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, in conjunction with its User Conference, at the Marriott Hotel in Santa Clara, CA. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company also reaffirmed the 21-23% annual revenue growth prior guidance range for this year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics industry ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

