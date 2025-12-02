Red White & Bloom Brands Files 2025-Q3 Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (“RWB” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed and filed its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certificates. Copies of these documents are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with a former consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company will issue an aggregate of 375,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at the lesser of the CSE prescribed minimum price of $0.05 per Share and the twenty (20) day volume weighted average price per Share as of November 28, 2025 (on prior approval by the CSE), to settle certain outstanding obligations owed to the consultant for past services. The Company anticipates closing the debt settlement on or about December 8, 2025. Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom is a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands operating in the United States, Canada and select international jurisdictions. RWB is predominantly focusing its investments on major U.S. markets, including California, Florida, Missouri, and Michigan, in addition to Canadian and emerging international markets.

