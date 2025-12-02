eDrugstore Partners with Groupon for Exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eDrugstore, the parent company of eDrugstore.com, has partnered with Groupon to offer up to 95% off select men’s health products and telehealth services during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Customers can save on FDA-approved treatments, including erectile dysfunction medications and hair restoration therapies.

eDrugstore Partners with Groupon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

eDrugstore, the parent company of eDrugstore.com, a leading U.S.-based telemedicine and online pharmacy platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Groupon for exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 95% on select men’s health products and telehealth services, including erectile dysfunction medications and customized treatments developed by licensed U.S. pharmacies.

This collaboration provides both new and returning customers the opportunity to experience eDrugstore’s telemedicine services and FDA-approved treatments at incredible value. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals will feature significant discounts across some of the most popular health categories, with a particular focus on men’s health and hair restoration treatments.

Discounts on Men’s Health and Hair Restoration Products

As part of this special promotion, eDrugstore will offer major savings on its erectile dysfunction medications, including sildenafil and tadalafil, as well as customized compound treatments aimed at providing affordable, discreet, and effective solutions for men looking to improve their health and performance.

Additionally, eDrugstore is offering exclusive discounts in its hair restoration category, with combination therapies that include minoxidil and finasteride—two clinically proven treatments to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. These offerings give customers the chance to access personalized care and treatment options conveniently through eDrugstore’s secure online platform.

A Commitment to Accessible Healthcare

“For over two decades, eDrugstore has been dedicated to making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable,” said Kyle Rao, CEO of eDrugstore. “Our partnership with Groupon allows us to reach even more individuals during the holiday season, offering savings on essential health treatments and services while maintaining the high standards of privacy and care that our customers trust.”

Exclusive Offers for a Limited Time



These Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are available exclusively through Groupon and eDrugstore, but for a limited time only. Customers are encouraged to act fast as supplies are limited, and appointment slots with licensed physicians are expected to fill quickly.

About eDrugstore

Founded in 1999, eDrugstore, Inc. operates eDrugstore.com and is a trusted U.S.-based telemedicine and online pharmacy platform offering FDA-approved medications, licensed physician consultations, and discreet home delivery. eDrugstore’s mission is to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare services through an easy-to-use online platform, specializing in men’s and women’s health, lifestyle medications, and wellness treatments. With a reputation built over two decades, eDrugstore continues to prioritize privacy, reliability, and customer satisfaction.



Visit: https://www.edrugstore.com/holidays

Media Contact:

Kyle Rao

CEO, eDrugstore

Email: Kyler@securemedical.com

Website: eDrugstore.com

Social Media:

X

Facebook

Instagram

Disclaimer: This content is provided by eDrugstore. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7895b4-fc16-457f-8a07-8efa8d91ec68

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e330cd5-708e-4ff1-b0c6-c0d1428aab93