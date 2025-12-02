Extension of the powers of a member of the Management Board of OÜ TS Laevad – a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam

The Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: "TS Laevad") extended powers of Katrin Aron as a member of the Management Board for three years from 20 March 2026.

Katrin Aron joined TS Laevad in March 2023 and she is responsible for the service and commercial activities. She has a master's degree in economics from the University of Tartu.

Katrin Aron does not own any shares in Tallinna Sadam.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the Supervisory Board of TS Laevad, acknowledges Katrin Aron for the work he has done so far: „TS Laevad serves more than 2.4 million customers annually, and managing the service function is crucial for us. Katrin has shown outstanding results in this area and has taken customer satisfaction to new levels. Under Katrin's leadership, the further development of services and service quality will continue to meet the requirements and ensure high quality for the new contract period starting in October 2026.“

The Management Board of TS Laevad has three members. In addition to Katrin Aron, Indrek Randveer, the chairman of the Management Board, and Guldar Kivro are on the board.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

E-mail: angelika.annus@ts.ee