BuySellVouchers Launches Holiday Sale: Save Up to 30% When Buying Gift Cards With Crypto

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuySellVouchers, the global digital marketplace for gift cards has announced its biggest promotion of the year: holiday savings of up to 30% on select gift cards when purchased using cryptocurrency. The limited-time offer aims to help holiday shoppers unlock significant discounts on gaming, entertainment, shopping, travel, and subscription cards.



As crypto adoption continues to grow worldwide, BuySellVouchers is making it easier, faster, and more cost-effective for users to spend their digital assets this holiday season.

Holiday Shoppers Can Save Big on Digital Gift Cards

The BuySellVouchers marketplace is offering up to 30% savings across a wide selection of brands during the holiday period, which includes Christmas, New Year, and seasonal shopping events. Categories include:

Gaming gift cards (Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Roblox, Nintendo, PUBG)



Entertainment cards (Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Google Play, Apple)



Ecommerce gift cards (Zalando, Walmart, and more)



Travel Gift Cards (Uber, Hotels.com, Airbnb)



Retail and lifestyle vouchers



Mobile top-up and prepaid cards



The discounts vary by seller and card type, with some marketplace vendors offering aggressive seasonal price drops exclusively for crypto buyers.

Why Crypto Users Benefit the Most

BuySellVouchers’ data shows that users who pay with crypto experience faster payments, lower transaction costs, and better marketplace pricing. During the holiday sale, this advantage is even stronger.

Key benefits for crypto shoppers include:

Special crypto-only discounts up to 30%



Instant delivery of digital gift cards



Support for different blockchains, making purchases convenient



Secure, escrow-backed marketplace transactions



Compared to traditional payment methods — which often come with international fees, verification delays, or regional restrictions — crypto purchases are processed instantly, making them ideal for last-minute holiday shoppers.

A Growing Demand for Gift Cards Worldwide

Digital gift cards have become one of the season's most in-demand items. Gamers want new credits, movie lovers want subscriptions, and families use gift cards for holiday shopping. Global demand increases significantly during the final quarter of the year, and BuySellVouchers’ marketplace anticipates a record volume of purchases.

According to marketplace trends:

Gaming gift cards are the top holiday purchase category



Entertainment subscriptions spike during Christmas and New Year



Crypto users make up a rising share of holiday buyers on the platform



The holiday sale aims to make these popular digital items affordable to as many users as possible.

Buy Gift Cards With Crypto This Holiday Season

BuySellVouchers continues to position itself as one of the most flexible and globally accessible platforms for digital card buyers. With more than 20,000 offers, users across India, UAE, the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, and beyond can participate in the seasonal sale.

Consumers are invited to explore the marketplace’s discounted listings and buy gift cards on BuySellVouchers during the holiday period to take advantage of the limited-time offers.

About BuySellVouchers

BuySellVouchers is a global online marketplace for buying and selling digital gift cards through both traditional payment methods and cryptocurrencies. Backed by more than 10 years of industry experience, the platform provides fast delivery, multiple payment options, secure vendor transactions, and access to a wide catalog of international gift cards. With over 1 million gift cards sold every month and industry-low fees, BuySellVouchers continues to be one of the most trusted and efficient digital gift card platforms worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8725e204-b4c3-4daf-9931-6a92b2dd6d00