Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Full Presale Allocation as Phase 6 Reaches 98% With Over 18,000 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project in the DeFi sector, has reported steady progress as its token sale moves toward full allocation. According to the team, Phase 6 of the presale has now reached 98%, with more than 18,000 investors participating. The project continues to draw attention due to its technical roadmap and upcoming protocol launch planned for later this year.



Mutuum Finance Develops Dual Lending Markets

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending protocol designed to support on-chain borrowing and lending through two connected markets. The system allows users to supply assets such as ETH or USDT and earn yield based on borrower activity. When someone supplies liquidity, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value as interest is repaid, giving suppliers a yield linked to real protocol usage.

Borrowers interact with rates that adjust to liquidity levels. When liquidity is high, borrowing costs stay lower. When liquidity becomes limited, rates rise to attract more deposits. The protocol also uses collateral rules to maintain stability. If collateral falls below a safe level, liquidations may occur to balance the system. Liquidators repay part of the debt and receive a portion of the collateral at a discount. This dual lending structure is one of the reasons analysts have begun watching Mutuum Finance as a next crypto candidate within the lending space.

Presale Progress and Key Metrics

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025 with a starting token price of $0.01. The token now trades at $0.035, reflecting a 250% increase during the early stages. According to the project’s data, the token sale has now attracted more than 18,300 holders and raised $19.1 million.

More than 810 million MUTM tokens have been sold so far. Out of the 4 billion total supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale, representing 45.5% of all tokens. The presale allocation is spread across several phases, each at a different price level. With Phase 6 now 98% filled, only a small portion of the allocated tokens remain before the shift to the next phase.

Mutuum Finance also allows users to purchase tokens with card payments. The team reports that this option has helped increase accessibility for new buyers and has supported steady participation across regions.



Upcoming V1 Testnet Launch

Mutuum Finance confirmed on its official X account that its V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The first version of the protocol will include the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt-tracking tool, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The V1 release serves as an important step toward the project’s full ecosystem launch. The testnet will allow users to interact with basic features, evaluate performance, and provide feedback before a mainnet rollout. Analysts say this milestone could help Mutuum Finance reach a larger audience within the DeFi crypto sector.

Security has been a main priority for the Mutuum Finance team. The project completed a CertiK audit and received a 90/100 Token Scan score, which the team cites as an important validation of its early smart-contract architecture. In addition, Halborn Security is reviewing the full lending and borrowing contract set to prepare for the upcoming testnet.

Mutuum Finance also operates a $50,000 bug bounty, which invites developers and researchers to identify potential vulnerabilities before launch. These steps are intended to improve reliability and ensure safe lending operations once the platform is active.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Expansion Plans

Mutuum Finance plans to introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin that can be minted and burned on demand. Interest paid by borrowers will support its backing. The team views the stablecoin as a central part of the ecosystem, as it can help expand liquidity and support larger borrowing markets once the protocol is active.

The project also intends to expand across multiple layer-2 networks. These networks offer lower fees and faster settlement times, making them suitable for lending protocols that rely on frequent interactions. Analysts say successful deployment across L2 networks could increase the protocol’s reach and user base, allowing Mutuum Finance to compete within the wider on-chain lending space.

To ensure accurate pricing, Mutuum Finance will use Chainlink feeds along with fallback oracle systems, aggregated pricing, and on-chain DEX data where liquidity allows. This layered oracle approach helps protect users from price inaccuracies and reduces risk during volatile market periods.

Community Activity and Daily Contributions

Mutuum Finance continues to report strong activity through its 24-hour leaderboard, where the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM each day. This feature has supported steady engagement throughout the presale and has contributed to the rising number of daily participants.

The combination of continued presale progress, increasing holder count, and upcoming protocol milestones has positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the more closely followed new crypto projects entering late 2025.

Mutuum Finance is approaching full allocation for Phase 6 as interest continues from both early-stage crypto buyers and DeFi-focused investors. With the V1 testnet scheduled for release, a clear technical roadmap, strong audit results, and expansion plans across stablecoin markets and L2 networks, the project remains under active evaluation by analysts covering emerging DeFi platforms. As allocation nears completion, Mutuum Finance is expected to enter the next stage of its rollout, with further updates planned ahead of the Q4 2025 testnet launch.