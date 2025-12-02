ING Selects VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 as Strategic Platform for Private Cloud Modernization

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and ING today announced the extension of the companies’ strategic collaboration to update ING’s private cloud infrastructure. This initiative will see ING adopt VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 (VCF 9) as part of its private cloud strategy, supporting the company’s objective of digital service excellence across multiple regions.

As a multinational financial institution, ING requires a scalable, highly secure, and compliant cloud-native environment. The implementation of VCF 9 will expand upon ING’s existing VMware virtualized environment, enabling the company to build on a modern private cloud designed for multi-region deployment and global workload mobility. VCF will help ensure operational consistency while helping meet the stringent security and data sovereignty requirements of global financial services regulation.

ING will leverage the full-stack capabilities of VCF 9. Together, the VMware software portfolio will deliver a unified platform to help ING simplify its IT operations, reduce management overhead, and accelerate time-to-market for new digital banking products, with enhanced agility, security, and resilience. Professional services will support private cloud design, implementation, and ongoing optimization efforts alongside ING’s global IT team.

“As we continue to accelerate the pace of digital innovation across our global operations in an uncertain world, maintaining control over data locality and security is paramount,” said Daniele Tonella, Chief Technology Officer, ING. “VMware Cloud Foundation 9 will provide us with the unified, enterprise-grade private cloud platform necessary to achieve multi-region consistency, enhance workload mobility, and confidently meet the complex cloud sovereignty and compliance requirements that underpin our commitment to our customers.”

"Our expanded partnership with ING underscores VCF 9's transformative power for financial institutions,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. “VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0 offers a resilient, AI-ready foundation for modern private clouds, delivering cloud-like agility and efficiency. We are committed to supporting ING's modernization efforts to strengthen their global digital banking leadership."

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software, and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Roger T. Fortier

Broadcom, Inc.

roger.fortier@broadcom.com

+1.408.348.1569