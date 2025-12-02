Heating, injury and health greatest winter concerns for UK families with older loved ones, Elder data reveals

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS TEMPERATURES in the UK begin to plummet and hospitals brace for a once-in-a-decade flu surge this winter, new data released today by Elder reveals that a lack of heating, followed by injury and health, are the top concerns for families with older loved ones this cold season.

Responses from more than 500 families were gathered by the UK’s leading home care platform as part of its annual Winter Concerns Survey.

More than 27 per cent of survey respondents were concerned an elderly loved one would be unable to afford, or due to inadequate support, be unable to keep themselves warm at home.

Recent data from the UK Parliament's Office of Science and Technology (POST) Winter Mortality report found that cold UK homes in 2024-25 caused 21.5 per cent of excess winter deaths, while fuel poverty directly led to 10 per cent of these deaths.

Twenty per cent of survey respondents listed injury as their top concern for an older loved one, worried they would slip, fall, or sustain an injury at home. NHS data shows that one in ten residents aged 85+ were admitted to hospital in 2024 due to a fall.

More than 18 per cent of survey respondents cited health and illness as their greatest concern, worried an elderly loved one’s health would decline rapidly, be it from the flu, COVID-19, a severe respiratory illness, or another condition.

Elder’s survey comes as UK hospitals witness an early flu season, and POST’s Winter Morality report revealing that flu-related deaths more than doubled from 3,555 in 2023-24 to 7,757 in 2024-25.

In light of this data, Elder has partnered with charity Age UK London to heighten community awareness and commission resources to safeguard older loved ones from the cold and winter illnesses.

Elder Founder and CEO Pete Dowds said it would take a village to support the elderly this winter, and that awareness coupled with timely advice and resources could help those most vulnerable to stay healthy and warm.

“The results from Elder’s survey reaffirm how vital it is that families and communities stay proactive and vigilant in regards to the well-being of older adults,” he said.

“Small acts of awareness, such as checking in, noticing changes, offering support or sharing reliable information can be the difference between life and death this winter.



“At Elder, we believe safeguarding older people’s health is not just a clinical effort but a collective one. This winter, we’re encouraging families and communities to look out for the most vulnerable and use the practical guidance available to keep them safe and well.”

Age UK London Chair Tony Burch said that Elder’s survey reflected what Age UK London sees across London every winter.



“Cold weather has a significant impact on older people’s health, particularly those living with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions,” he said.

“Preventative steps, such as staying warm, ensuring vaccinations are up to date, and getting the right support at home, can make a real difference.”

Elder, along with Age UK London, have developed a winter concerns resource hub with free clinical advice and information to support older adults and their families.

Elder is an award-winning home care platform that matches older adults with self-employed carers for flexible and personalised home care across the UK. Founded on the principle that home is the best place to age, Elder is committed to delivering solutions that enhance patient dignity and provide families with peace of mind. Elder has helped to deliver more than 15 million hours of home care across the UK.

Data breakdown

Concern Percentage Heating 27.71% Injury 20.16% Health / Illness 18.60% Loneliness 15.50% Accessing Health Services 10.27% Accessing Supplies 7.75%

516 respondents in total. Data collected from Elder families via SurveyMonkey form, and via Facebook Lead Form Campaign. Respondents must have entered a UK postcode to confirm they’re a UK resident.

