New Data Show Tesla in Danger of Losing Its Way as European Consideration to Buy Chinese Cars Jumps 16% in 12 Months

Escalent study reveals one in three car buyers regards Tesla brand as mainstream rather than premium

Chinese car brands enjoy growing consumer trust, confidence and interest

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New findings from data analytics and advisory firm Escalent reveal that Tesla, once a symbol of market disruption and battery electric vehicle (BEV) innovation, is losing its appeal among new-car buyers in Europe as a wave of Chinese entrants reshapes the car market.

While Tesla’s advanced technology, design and BEV charging infrastructure set it apart in a market dominated by legacy players, Escalent’s 2025 EVForward® Europe Tesla Brand Sentiment Study shows that the brand’s appeal is fading. Sentiment towards Tesla among new-car buyers overall is now more negative than positive, with 38% agreeing that the brand’s novelty has worn off. Almost half (44%) disagree that the number of people they see driving a Tesla makes them more likely to buy one.

Although it still leads on charging infrastructure and charging speed, Tesla trails competitors on design, quality and emotional appeal—the traits that made it disruptive almost two decades ago. One-third of buyers agree that ‘compared to other brands, it is not as far ahead as it used to be’ while a further 26% believe Tesla products are not as competitive. Tesla’s positioning is also under threat, with one in three buyers now regarding the brand as mainstream rather than premium.

Perception of Chinese BEV Brands Jumps Among New-Car Buyers

As the shine fades for Tesla, momentum for Chinese automakers is growing, according to the second edition of Escalent’s Chinese Automotive Brand Impact Study, which highlights how quickly perceptions are shifting among European consumers.

The study of 1,600+ new-car buyers in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) shows that in terms of consumer consideration to buy cars from brands based in other countries, automakers from Germany (89%) and Japan (76%) dominate, followed by France (69%). Jumping 16% year-on-year, cars from China have the biggest increase in consideration, from 31% last year to 47% in 2025.

Trustworthiness in Chinese brands has also improved, rising from 22% in 2024 to 28% in 2025. BYD ranks eighth overall among all brands measured for ‘moving in a positive direction’, behind well-established auto brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Toyota, while Tesla sits in 50th place. Chinese brands such as BYD, Zeekr and Leapmotor are closing the gap on innovation and quality, often matching or surpassing European cars in technology, software and design, but at significantly lower prices.

Commenting on the two studies, Mark Carpenter, managing director of Automotive & Mobility Europe at Escalent, said, ‘Once a badge of progressiveness, the Tesla brand now risks being seen as uninspiring and faces the same complacency that it once disrupted.’

‘In our first Chinese Auto Brand Impact report in 2024, we highlighted that attitudes to Chinese cars were starting to change, but that price was a critical motivator, turning consumers from “biased to buyer” with little effort. But it’s clear from our latest data that these brands are now making significant inroads in a short period of time. From being some way behind, Chinese car brands are accelerating into consumers’ hearts and minds with consideration higher than ever. While this comes at the expense of a public cooling of positive feeling towards Tesla, it’s also putting pressure on established brands in Europe that have dominated but are at risk of declining market share.’

Faced with a triple threat—electrification, new business models and shifting consumer expectations—Carpenter warned that traditional automakers need to do more than just electrify existing nameplates if they want to maintain their leadership. ‘European automakers need to be daring and come up with something bold and innovative, and they need to justify their premium pricing through genuine technological and design leadership. The road ahead demands both courage and creativity. Standing still is no longer an option.’

Additional Data and Insights

Evaluating Tesla against other mainstream and premium brands

Escalent asked car buyers to evaluate Tesla against other specific brands in head-to-head comparisons and indicate whether they consider Tesla or the other brand to be better across a range of vehicle characteristics. Owners of premium vehicles evaluated Tesla against premium car brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, while mainstream car owners compared Tesla with mainstream brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Peugeot.

Nearly 60% of premium vehicle owners consider German premium brands to have better interior and exterior vehicle styling and better build quality.

When compared with mainstream brands, Tesla competes better. Although mainstream owners consider Tesla to have better in-vehicle technology and charging speed compared with other mainstream brands, Tesla still trails mainstream brands on interior and exterior styling as well as build quality.





Perceptions of Chinese vehicle origin are evolving

When consumers realise established names such as Volvo, MG or Smart are Chinese-owned, interest dips slightly. Yet when new Chinese brands are introduced and their origin revealed, appeal increases. This suggests growing confidence in Chinese engineering and design, especially when the product stands on its own merits.

According to Escalent’s research, 42% of consumers indicate that Chinese ownership of a European car brand ‘doesn’t matter as long as the product quality is good’.





