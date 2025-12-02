Goliath Reports 10 High-Grade Holes Up To 7.28 g/t Au Over 8.00 Meters Within 5.85 g/t Au Over 10.00 Meters In RIRG Dyke (417m - 427m downhole and 500m Above Valley Floor) At The 1.8 Km2 Surebet Discovery That Remains Open, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Assays are still pending for 70 holes from this year’s exploration campaign, of which 55 (representing 79% of the total pending) contain up to 12 occurrences of visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE); see images and table below. Four accompanying infographics are available at:

The high-grade gold-mineralization seen in the Bonanza Zone (a series of stacked veins dipping to the southeast) has been expanded by drilling to 1.25 km along its east-west orientation that remains open for expansion, and to the northwest where Bonanza extends for 580 meters that also remains open for expansion. Continuity of strong gold mineralization (as can be seen in the widespread distribution of VG-NE heat map below), has also been confirmed by drilling in the higher up Surebet Zone (a series of stacked veins dipping to the southwest) that extends for 1.2 km in a southwest-northeast direction and remains open for expansion. Desirable continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km 2 gold system continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years. Positive results received to date vector to targets that remain open with excellent expansion potential.

Drill hole GD-25-383 intersected 7.28 g/t Au over 8.00 meters, within 5.85 g/t Au over 10.00 meters. The same interval also includes 9.20 g/t over 5.92 meters as well as 12.75 g/t Au over 4.02 meters, containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE within an Eocene-aged Reduced Intrusion Related Gold (RIRG) dyke that remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received); see image below. An accompanying infographic is available at:

Drill hole GD-25-311 intersected two gold-rich veins, including 15.13 g/t Au over 3 meters from a section of quartz-sulphide veining with multiple occurrences of VG-NE corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open, as well as 2.6 g/t Au over 4.01 meters corresponding to the Surebet Zone that remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received); see image below. Three accompanying infographics are available at:

Drill hole GD-25-370 intersected three gold-rich veins in the Bonanza Zone that remains open assayed up to 5.66 g/t Au over 5.05 meters, including 9.24 g/t Au over 3.05 meters from a zone of strong quartz sulphide veining and breccia with numerous occurrences of VG-NE. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received); see image below.

Drill hole GD-25-387 intersected 4.05 g/t Au over 6.13 meters, including 5.36 g/t Au over 4.15 meters from a zone containing substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received); see image below. An accompanying infographic is available at:

Drill hole GD-25-385 intersected 6.59 g/t Au over 4 meters, including 8.4 g/t Au over 3.13 meters from a series of quartz-sulphide veins and breccias belonging to the Surebet Zone that remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).



Drill hole GD-25-398 intersected two gold rich veins corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open. The first interval assayed 5.41 g/t Au over 4.64 meters within 3.73 g/t Au over 6.77 meters and the second interval assayed 2.68 g/t Au over 3.00 meters. These intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).

Drill hole GD-25-378 intersected two gold rich veins. The first assayed 4.83 g/t Au over 4.54 meters, including 6.28 g/t Au over 3.44 meters part of the Bonanza Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE were observed. The second interval was in the Surebet Zone that remains open that assayed 2.49 g/t Au over 9.12 meters. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).

Drill hole GD-25-410 intersected 4.18 g/t Au over 5.14 meters, including 5.28 g/t Au over 4.06 meters in an interval of strong quartz-sulphide mineralization containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE located in the eastern most part of the system which extends the Bonanza Zone to 1.25 km and remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).

Drill hole GD-25-356 intersected part of the Bonanza Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE have been observed in an interval that assayed 4.98 g/t over 3.87 meters. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).

Drill hole GD-25-376 intersected 4.32 g/t Au over 4.2 meters, including 5.47 g/t Au over 3.2 meters corresponding to the Surebet Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE were observed, as well as 3.55 g/t Au over 3.93 meters corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open. The intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received).

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged Reduced Intrusive Related Gold (RIRG) dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source at depth, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km 2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The recently completed 2025 drill campaign significantly exceeded the initial plans of 40,000 meters for a total of 64,364 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. 100% of the drilling was focused on the Surebet Discovery, where the Company designed a detailed campaign that tested for the Motherlode intrusive gold source, the mineralized RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, infill drilling within the known stacked veins, as well as expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. VG-NE was observed in 83 drill holes out of 110 (or 76%) completed in 2025. 92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery contain VG-NE (see heat map below). An accompanying infographic is available at:

The Surebet Discovery has widespread drill holes representing more than 600 pierce points over an area of 1.8 km2 within 12 gold-mineralized veins, returning high metal values showing it has the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years.



The high-grade gold-mineralization seen in the Bonanza Zone has been expanded by drilling to 1.25 km along its east-west orientation that remains open for expansion, and also to the northwest where Bonanza extends for 580 meters and remains open for expansion. Continuity of strong gold mineralization has also been confirmed by drilling in the higher up Surebet Zone that extends for 1.2 km in a southwest-northeast direction and remains open for expansion. The continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km2 gold system continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years. The strong results received to date vector to targets that remain open with excellent expansion potential.

The strong gold-mineralization in the Bonanza Zone has been expanded in the third dimension to 1.25 km along its east-west orientation, while the northwest extent of 580 meters has been confirmed with additional drill holes in the third dimension and remains open, the series of stacked veins (at the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone) has a vertical relief of 800 meters and contains widespread VG-NE. Continuity of strong gold mineralization has been confirmed in the Surebet Zone that extends for 1.2 km in a southwest-northeast direction and remains open. The continued extent, continuity and grade of mineralization in the Surebet System shows it has the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years, providing for strong expansion potential in 2026. Remaining drill results from the 2025 drill season have the potential to provide desirable widths, grades and continuity observed thus far.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization as well as 83 of the 110 drill holes (or 76%) from 2025 contain gold visible to the naked eye (VG-NE) clearly demonstrating the discovery potential remaining on the property.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: “With every newly reported gold intercept, the picture that is emerging at Goliath’s Surebet project is continually being enhanced with respect to both consistency and scale of this remarkable quartz-sulfide lode system. Over and over, we are seeing strong gold grades across stout lode thickness, commonly exceeding 4 meters true width. This bodes well for potentially employing bulk, cost effective mining techniques. Also important, given that the Surebet gold system is comprised of a network of stacked quartz-sulfide lodes, tonnages can build up quickly with these sorts of lode thicknesses. Updated models of the Surebet lode network such as those presented in this news release illustrate this potential quite well. The 2025 drill program continues to strengthen the Surebet story in every respect.”

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: ““The Surebet discovery is rapidly emerging as a high-grade gold system in the Golden Triangle. As can be seen by the widespread VG-NE over a vast area, contained within a series of stacked, gently dipping veins that remain open and are expanding with every drill hole. One series of stacked veins in the Surebet Zone dip in the southwest direction, while the series of stacked veins at the Bonanza Zone dip in the southeast direction. Which opens up the possibility that they are coming from two separate sources approximately 4,000 metres, or more, apart. Additionally, the vertical RIRG Eocene-aged dykes could be coming off a large magma chamber underlying the entire gold mineralizing system. In future drilling we need to continue following the Surebet Zone stacked veins to the southwest and the Bonanza Zone to the southeast, plus explore deeper for the magmatic source to determine if there are more than one source or one common source. What we have discovered through drilling, so far, is located within a mountain and as we follow the high-grade gold system deeper we can drill from the valley floor to drill for the source of the stacked gently dipping veins and vertical RIRG Eocene-aged dykes. Another exciting element is that at the top of the mountain the VG-NE is fine-grained and sporadic, it then quickly transitions into abundant fine-grained VG-NE, then deeper transitions into coarse-grained and abundant VG-NE. Which helps us to follow the system deeper for the source to assess the abundance of coarse-grained VG-NE. More work is needed to expand toward the limits of the various zones, but our team couldn’t be more enthusiastic with what we have found which is emerging as a rare high-grade gold discovery. Once we have all the assays from this year’s campaign, we will continue to update our 3D models along with advanced analysis at the Colorado School of Mines. We believe the Surebet discovery continues to demonstrate it’s quickly becoming one of the most significant high-grade gold discoveries in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle in many years.”

Drill hole GD-25-383 intersected 7.28 g/t Au over 8.00 meters, within 5.85 g/t Au over 10.00 meters. The same interval also includes 9.20 g/t over 5.92 meters as well as 12.75 g/t Au over 4.02 meters, containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE within an Eocene-aged Reduced Intrusion Related Gold (RIRG) dyke that remains open. Drill hole GD-25-311 intersected multiple gold-rich veins, including 15.13 g/t Au over 3 meters from a section of quartz-sulphide veining with multiple occurrences of VG-NE corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open, as well as 2.6 g/t Au over 4.01 meters corresponding to the Surebet Zone that remains open. Drill hole GD-25-370 intersected the Bonanza Zone that remains open in an interval that assayed 5.66 g/t Au over 5.05 meters, including 9.24 g/t Au over 3.05 meters from a zone of strong quartz sulphide veining and breccia with numerous occurrences of VG-NE. Drill hole GD-25-387 intersected 4.05 g/t Au over 6.13 meters, including 5.36 g/t Au over 4.15 meters from a zone containing substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open. Drill hole GD-25-385 intersected 6.59 g/t Au over 4 meters, including 8.4 g/t Au over 3.13 meters from a series of quartz-sulphide veins and breccias belonging to the Surebet Zone that remains open. Drill hole GD-25-398 intersected mineralization corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open in an interval that assayed 5.41 g/t Au over 4.64 meters within 3.73 g/t Au over 6.77 meters. An additional interval of Bonanza Zone mineralization assayed 2.68 g/t Au over 3.00 meters. Drill hole GD-25-378 intersected 4.83 g/t Au over 4.54 meters, including 6.28 g/t Au over 3.44 meters part of the Bonanza Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE were noted. Additionally, gold mineralization was also intercepted in an interval of the Surebet Zone that remains open and assayed 2.49 g/t Au over 9.12 meters. Drill hole GD-25-410 intersected 4.18 g/t Au over 5.14 meters, including 5.28 g/t Au over 4.06 meters in an interval of strong quartz-sulphide mineralization containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE located in the easternmost part of the system which extends the Bonanza Zone to 1.25 km and remains open. Drill hole GD-25-356 intersected part of the Bonanza Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE have been observed in an interval that assayed 4.98 g/t over 3.87 meters. Drill hole GD-25-376 intersected 4.32 g/t Au over 4.2 meters including 5.47 g/t Au over 3.2 meters corresponding to the Surebet Zone that remains open where multiple occurrences of VG-NE were observed, as well as 3.55 g/t Au over 3.93 meters corresponding to the Bonanza Zone that remains open.

All intercepts are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received). The gold grades, coupled with VG-NE within substantial quartz-sulphide veins, stockworks, and breccias, which are mineralized with sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite, highlight the potential for further expansion.

Table 1: Collar information for VG-NE drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) Number of VG-NE occurrences GD-25-102 NAD83 UTM 9N 457699 6162437 1133 230 65 214 5 GD-25-244 NAD83 UTM 9N 457381 6162945 1623 165 80 745 1 GD-25-254 NAD83 UTM 9N 457256 6162711 1474 110 74 828 2 GD-25-267 NAD83 UTM 9N 457938 6162554 1137 195 60 450 1 GD-25-301 NAD83 UTM 9N 457445 6162773 1513 168 58 702 2 GD-25-303 NAD83 UTM 9N 457364 6162754 1508 157 61 676 5 GD-25-305 NAD83 UTM 9N 457447 6162774 1513 155 54 687 2 GD-25-306 NAD83 UTM 9N 457214 6162332 1220 342 58.5 346 4 GD-25-308 NAD83 UTM 9N 457364 6162756 1509 160 67 705 4 GD-25-310 NAD83 UTM 9N 457214 6162332 1219 28 62 509 1 GD-25-312 NAD83 UTM 9N 457365 6162756 1509 150 71 681 5 GD-25-315 NAD83 UTM 9N 457218 6162331 1219 63 63 486 1 GD-25-316 NAD83 UTM 9N 456927 6163020 1651 150 76 723 5 GD-25-319 NAD83 UTM 9N 457365 6162754 1505 141 62 629 3 GD-25-322 NAD83 UTM 9N 457214 6162332 1219 250 70 594 2 GD-25-323 NAD83 UTM 9N 456927 6163020 1652 90 80 620 5 GD-25-325 NAD83 UTM 9N 457365 6162755 1509 128 88 669 3 GD-25-326 NAD83 UTM 9N 457236 6162867 1586 23 80 734 2 GD-25-327 NAD83 UTM 9N 457016 6162593 1388 5 65 459 1 GD-25-329 NAD83 UTM 9N 457444 6162778 1515 330 80 685 1 GD-25-330 NAD83 UTM 9N 457326 6162856 1582 206 73 681 1 GD-25-331 NAD83 UTM 9N 457815 6162506 1144 194 83 360 2 GD-25-333 NAD83 UTM 9N 457365 6162757 1509 127 71 798 4 GD-25-335 NAD83 UTM 9N 457015 6162587 1387 180 60 498 3 GD-25-336 NAD83 UTM 9N 456710 6162961 1639 315 75 606 1 GD-25-339 NAD83 UTM 9N 457236 6162865 1586 120 70 792 3 GD-25-341 NAD83 UTM 9N 456927 6163020 1652 310 75 615 1 GD-25-342 NAD83 UTM 9N 457815 6162511 1146 335.5 70 350 2 GD-25-344 NAD83 UTM 9N 457319 6162857 1585 265 77 705 1 GD-25-348 NAD83 UTM 9N 457413 6163252 1733 115 65 1001 1 GD-25-349 NAD83 UTM 9N 457817 6162512 1145 50 65 756 2 GD-25-351 NAD83 UTM 9N 457235 6162738 1489 170 57 723 4 GD-25-352 NAD83 UTM 9N 457038 6162952 1604 42 76 847 3 GD-25-357 NAD83 UTM 9N 456865 6162628 1451 135 65 525 1 GD-25-361 NAD83 UTM 9N 457191 6163128 1712 160 85 699 2 GD-25-363 NAD83 UTM 9N 457411 6163251 1733 175 68 901 1 GD-25-366 NAD83 UTM 9N 457399 6162901 1606 210.5 69 705 5 GD-25-367 NAD83 UTM 9N 457235 6162864 1585 213 74 651 11 GD-25-368 NAD83 UTM 9N 457485 6163165 1706 250 77 690 2 GD-25-369 NAD83 UTM 9N 457319 6162859 1585 310 85 738 1 GD-25-371 NAD83 UTM 9N 457190 6163130 1712 40 86 681 1 GD-25-375 NAD83 UTM 9N 457486 6163164 1706 250 85 747 1 GD-25-379 NAD83 UTM 9N 457189 6163129 1712 268 85 614 1 GD-25-381 NAD83 UTM 9N 457511 6163074 1660 115 65.9 360 1 GD-25-382 NAD83 UTM 9N 457591 6162372 1119 215 45 160 1 GD-25-386 NAD83 UTM 9N 457512 6163073 1660 129 56 459 3 GD-25-389 NAD83 UTM 9N 457849 6162680 1209 170 70 483 1 GD-25-392 NAD83 UTM 9N 457757 6162595 1200 280 55 423 1 GD-25-393 NAD83 UTM 9N 457322 6162859 1585 5 68 702 2 GD-25-395 NAD83 UTM 9N 457402 6162902 1606 105 65 801 1 GD-25-400 NAD83 UTM 9N 457598 6162374 1119 147 83 309 2 GD-25-401 NAD83 UTM 9N 457881 6162620 1179 210 80 600 1 GD-25-403 NAD83 UTM 9N 457467 6163017 1633 147 83 600 3 GD-25-405 NAD83 UTM 9N 457763 6162595 1200 82 74.5 312 5 GD-25-407 NAD83 UTM 9N 457399 6162904 1608 350 82 395 2

Table 2: Assay highlights from 2025 drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) GD-25-383

Interval 417.00 432.00 15.00 4.05 including 417.00 427.00 10.00 5.85 including 417.00 425.00 8.00 7.28 including 418.10 424.02 5.92 9.20 including 420.00 424.02 4.02 12.75 GD-25-311

Interval 277.97 282.00 4.03 2.83 including 277.97 281.02 3.05 3.15 including 361.09 365.10 4.01 2.60 Interval 580.00 583.00 3.00 15.13 GD-25-370

Interval 313.00 316.00 3.00 4.94 Interval 319.00 324.05 5.05 5.66 including 321.00 324.05 3.05 9.24 Interval 445.00 449.00 4.00 2.04 GD-25-387

Interval 76.00 85.20 9.20 2.91 including 77.02 84.32 7.30 3.66 including 77.02 83.15 6.13 4.05 including 79.00 83.15 4.15 5.36 including 80.00 83.15 3.15 6.36 GD-25-385



Interval 138.00 141.00 3.00 3.59 Interval 257.00 261.00 4.00 6.59 including 257.00 260.13 3.13 8.40 GD-25-398



Interval 73.30 80.07 6.77 3.73 including 74.39 79.03 4.64 5.41 Interval 132.00 135.00 3.00 2.68 GD-25-378



Interval 583.95 593.07 9.12 2.49 including 587.56 592.10 4.54 4.83 including 587.56 591.00 3.44 6.28 GD-25-410

Interval 183.32 188.46 5.14 4.18 including 183.32 187.38 4.06 5.28 GD-25-356 Interval 522.13 526.00 3.87 4.98 GD-25-376

Interval 388.00 391.93 3.93 3.55 Interval 252.05 258.00 5.95 3.06 Including 252.80 257.00 4.20 4.32 Including 252.80 256.00 3.20 5.47

High-grade gold mineralization has been confirmed in three distinct rock packages at the Surebet Discovery, which include: gently dipping gold-rich mineralized stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stock work veins; gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged RIRG dykes that crosscut the veins; and the broad zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All three rock packages contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open. Which strongly indicates the presence of a Motherlode magmatic causative source at depth responsible for the widespread high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery.

Table 3: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Northing (m) Easting (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-25-410 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162659 457976 1174 23 66 216 GD-25-398 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162373 457596 1119 140 50 273 GD-25-387 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162372 457594 1119 190 70 408 GD-25-385 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6163163 457488 1705 140 70 504 GD-25-383 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162902 457401 1607 147 66 828 GD-25-378 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6163019 457465 1634 260 85 603 GD-25-376 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162864 457235 1585 217 81 640 GD-25-370 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162741 457231 1488 275 65 477 GD-25-356 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162865 457235 1586 181 71 643 GD-25-311 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 6162775 457446 1514 143 65 810

The 2025 drill consisted of 64,364 meters of systematic drilling with 9 drill rigs. The campaign was aimed at expanding the geometry of the Surebet Discovery laterally and to depth. 100% of the drilling was focused on the Surebet Discovery. The Company designed a detailed drill plan that consisted of: testing for the Motherlode Magmatic intrusive gold source; testing an additional 13 Eocene-aged dykes observed on the surface that had never been drill tested for RIRG mineralization; infill drilling with the goal of increasing pierce points density in all known stacked veins. With a particular focus on the highest-grade areas from the Bonanza Zone and Surebet Zone intersection domain; testing zones where the RIRG dykes and gently dipping veins crosscut which are being called Goldilocks Zones (as they are key locations where there are two styles of gold mineralization enriching the zones) and expanding the known mineralized veins laterally and to depth where they currently remain open.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE and 100% of drill holes have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. Assays are still pending for 70 holes from this year’s exploration campaign, of which 55 (representing 79% of the total pending) contain up to 12 occurrences of visible gold to the naked eye VG-NE. See news releases dated: November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025.



See news releases dated: November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025. 60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold.



92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE (see heat map above).



The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported from the Bonanza Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.



The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). ). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.



The best hole drilled to date from the calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled “QA/QC Protocol” below.



Multiple gently dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical RIRG dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package, which increases potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.



A total of 12 stacked gently dipping high-grade gold veins extend for 1.2 kilometers at the Surebet discovery, have been enhanced by four high-grade RIRG Eocene-aged dykes that are up to 25 meters wide and exposed along strike at surface for up to 1,500 meters have been discovered and modelled to date (see news release dated June 23, 2025).

The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km 2 and remains open in all directions.



and remains open in all directions. Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.



A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



Goliath has drilled over 156,000 meters with over 600 pierce points in the Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2025.



The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).



Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.



The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.



About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada’s greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world’s largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources’ membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath recently completed its largest fully funded drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025 and is fully funded for a large (40k – 50k meter) drill program in 2026. The Company’s key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Mr. Rob McEwen, Mr. Eric Sprott and Mr. Larry Childress.

QA/QC Protocol & Disclaimer

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where ‘xx’ denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 2797.16 USD/oz, Ag 31.28 USD/oz, Cu 4.25 USD/lbs, Pb 1955.58 USD/ton and Zn 2750.50 USD/ton on January 31st, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

