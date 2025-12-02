Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market Report 2025: Expansion Driven by Growing Consumer Demand for Convenient, Personalized Care and Support for Digital Health Initiatives

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) oral health app market is burgeoning, set to expand from $0.57 billion in 2024 to $0.69 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The historic surge in demand has been driven by heightened awareness of oral hygiene, a preference for personalized dental care, higher occurrences of dental diseases, an interest in digital health tools, and a rise in virtual healthcare engagement.

Looking into the future, the market is projected to grow to $1.49 billion by 2029, with a slightly lower CAGR of 21.2%. This anticipated growth is bolstered by increased investments in AI-driven oral health solutions, a consumer shift towards convenient dental care, the proliferation of dental clinics, broader AI app deployment in healthcare settings, and stronger backing for digital health from both government and private sectors.

Key trends influencing the AI oral health app market include advancements in AI and machine learning for dental diagnostics, innovations in remote oral health monitoring, and improvements in computer vision for precise dental analysis. Integrating AI recommendations with appointment scheduling and developing cloud-based oral health platforms further enhance market expansion. Telemedicine adoption, a major growth catalyst, is propelled by its capacity to deliver clinical healthcare services remotely, thus improving accessibility and efficiency. In this setting, AI apps provide invaluable remote dental monitoring, identify dental issues early, and mitigate conventional diagnostic efforts.

Emerging technologies in AI oral health apps feature AI-powered dental assessments that offer immediate evaluations of teeth and gums, flagging potential issues and delivering actionable advice. On the corporate frontier, in May 2025, Mars Inc.'s introduction of the GREENIES Canine Dental Check for pets underscores the diverse applications of AI in dental health, providing real-time assessments and consultations via AI-powered tools. Concurrently, Quip LLC's acquisition of Toothpic LLC in April 2022 exemplifies strategic moves within the industry to expand access to virtual dental services through integrated teledentistry solutions.

Prominent players in the market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Straumann Group, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape A/S, Dexis Corp., and others. The regional landscape highlights North America as the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to lead growth moving forward. Regions and key countries covered in market reports range from Asia-Pacific to Europe and the Americas.

Global trade policies and tariffs remain critical factors affecting market momentum. Notably, spring 2025 saw a rise in U.S. tariffs disrupting healthcare supply chains, escalating costs in medical goods pivotal to dentistry. Consequently, the industry is exploring diverse sourcing strategies and local manufacturing to mitigate dependencies. In response to evolving dynamics, ongoing reports will provide timely updates on market forecasts, trend analysis, and strategic recommendations.

The AI oral health app market report is part of a series that delivers comprehensive statistics, market size, share analysis, and growth opportunities within the sector, ensuring stakeholders are equipped with insightful and actionable industry data.

