Global and China Automotive Lighting and Ambient light System Research Report 2025 Featuring 8 International Suppliers, 10 Chinese Suppliers and Intelligent Lighting Application Cases of 13 OEMs

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Lighting and Ambient light System Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Lighting System Research: In 2025H1, Autonomous Driving System (ADS) Marker Lamps Saw an 11-Fold Year-on-Year Growth and the Installation Rate of Automotive LED Lighting Approached 90%.



The China Automotive Lighting and Ambient Lighting System Research Report 2025 provides a comprehensive examination of the automotive lighting sector by analyzing mainstream lighting technologies, chip solutions, and domestic and international regulations. It offers an in-depth review of China’s automotive lighting market, including installation volumes, penetration rates across lighting types, and the market performance of leading OEMs, along with forecasts for market size from 2025 to 2030.

The report also delivers a detailed assessment of global automotive lighting suppliers, outlining their product portfolios, supported vehicle models, and application cases in representative vehicles. Finally, it presents an in-depth evaluation of the future development trends shaping the evolution of automotive lighting systems.



China's Automotive LED Lighting Market Will Be Worth RMB 80 Billion in 2030.



The installations of LED high and low beams lights continue to grow, with an installation rate of about 90% in H1 2025.



Data on automotive high and low beam lights in China from 2023 to H1 2025 shows that the installations of LED lighting have increased year by year, and its application becomes more widespread, with rising market demand.



In 2025H1, LED low beam lights were installed in 9.412 million vehicles, with an installation rate of 89.1%, up by 9.9% on a like-on-like basis; LED high beam lights were installed in 9.407 million vehicles, with an installation rate of 89.1%, 10.0% higher than the same period of the previous year.



In 2030, the LED lighting market will be valued at more than RMB 80 billion.



According to China's automobile sales volume, China's automotive lighting market will be valued at about RMB65.12 billion in 2025, a figure projected to reach RMB88.22 billion in 2030. China's automotive LED lighting market will be worth around RMB61.87 billion in 2025, a figure projected to increase to RMB82.79 billion in 2030.



ADAS Indicator Lights Enjoyed a Yr-on-Yr Upsurge of 1098% in H1 2025, and Multiple Automakers Made Efforts on Layout.



ADAS indicator light, officially known as the autonomous driving system (ADS) marker lamp (also referred to as the ADS lamp or 'little blue light'), is a new intelligent driving marker designed according to regulations and technical standards. It lights up in turquoise color, which can be effectively distinguished from other traditional traffic lights and automotive light colors, and needs to be lit around the clock. In terms of installation in vehicles in recent years, in H1 2025 ADAS indicator lights were installed in 755,000 vehicles, with an installation rate of 7.1%, a year-on-year jump of 1098%.



Seen from the actual installation, ever more automakers are deploying ADAS indicator lights ('small blue lights'). In H1 2025, BYD's installation rate of small blue lights soared to 65.4%, and many of its models such as Qin L, Song PLUS NEV, Seal 06 DM-i, Sea Lion 05 EV, and Dolphin were equipped with small blue lights. In addition, emerging brands such as Li Auto, XPeng, AITO, and Fangchengbao also occupy an important position in this field and have become core application players of small blue lights.



Ambient Lighting Develops Beyond the Decoration-only Category and Enables Linkage with Functions Such as DMS/ADAS.



Automotive ambient lighting has broken through its traditional positioning. From a single ambient decoration function, it has evolved into a combination of auxiliary lighting and scenario-based interactive functions, becoming a new intelligent cockpit element to enhance driving and riding experience. From the perspective of application scenarios, the coverage of ambient lighting keeps expanding, and has now extended to multiple areas of the vehicle, such as roof, chassis, front/rear trunk, door handles, and wheels. In terms of functions, its interactivity has been significantly enhanced.



Specifically, ambient lighting can be deeply linked with the IVI system, changing dynamically with music, movies, or game content to create an immersive audio-visual experience. It can also be connected to in-cabin monitoring systems (DMS/OMS) to intelligently identify the emotional state of drivers and passengers and realize emotional interaction through light and shadow changes. In addition, ambient lighting can also be linked in real-time with the vehicle navigation system and ADAS. For example, it can guide the driver's sight through light changes when the navigation prompts a turn, or automatically switch to the 'small blue light' color when the ADAS mode is activated to enhance driving safety.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Lighting

Classification and Technology Routes of Automotive Lighting

Development History of Automotive Lights

Application History of Automotive Lights

Technical Upgrade Route of Automotive Headlights

Technical Upgrade Route of Automotive Taillights

Technical Upgrade Route of Automotive Ambient Lighting

Classification and Functions of Automotive Lighting Systems

Evolution Route of Light Sources

Mainstream Technology Routes of Automotive Lighting

Comparison between Automotive Intelligent Lighting Technologies

Exterior Lighting System

Structure of Headlights

Intelligent Automotive Lighting Technologies

AFS Headlights

Pixel Headlights

Digital Headlights

New DMD Chip Solutions

Driver Chips

Ambient Lighting Regulations

IIHS Lighting Test Standards

E-NCAP Lighting Test Standards

Challenges Faced by the Automotive Lighting Industry

2 China's Automotive Lighting Market

Installation of Automotive Light Sources, 2023-2025H1: Low Beam

Installation of Automotive Light Sources, 2023-2025H1: High Beam

Installation of Daytime Running Light (DRL)

Installation of Automatic Headlight

Installation of Front Fog Light

Installation of Headlight Rain/Fog Mode

Installation of Cornering Light

Installation of Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS)

Installation of Touch Reading Light

Installation of Interior Ambient Lighting

Installation of Interior Ambient Lighting by Color Count

Installation of Interior Ambient Lighting by Color Count and Price Range

Installation of Light Information Interaction Function

Installation of ADAS Indicator Light

Installation of Adaptive High Beam System (AHS)

Installation of Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

Installation of Intelligent Pixel Headlight

Installation of Intelligent Laser Headlight

3 Foreign Automotive Lighting Suppliers

FORVIA HELLA

ams OSRAM

Koito Manufacturing

Marelli

Valeo

TE Connectivity

SCHOTT

Grupo Antolin

4 Chinese Automotive Lighting Suppliers

Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems

Foshan Electrical and Lighting

HASCO Vision

Jingwei Hirain

Elan Car Components Manufacturing

Indiemicro

Tinychip

ORITEK

Sanan Optoelectronics

Jinfu

5 Intelligent Lighting Application Cases of OEMs

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Vehicle Lamp Functions of 2025 Zeekr X

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of BYD Xia

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Yangwang U7

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Denza Z9

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Lynk & Co Z20

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Changan NEVO E07

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of 2025 Xpeng G9

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of LUXEED R7

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Deepal S05

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of MAEXTRO S800

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of GAC Toyota bZ3X

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of Tesla Model Y Refresh

Intelligent Lighting Application Case: Overview of All Lighting Functions of 2026 FAW-Volkswagen ID.4 CROZZ

6 Automotive Lighting Summary and Trends

Automotive Projection Lamp Technology Will Find Wider Application

Automotive Headlight Projection Technology

Automotive Projection Lamp (Non-Headlamp) Technology

Application Scenarios and Functions of Automotive Exterior Projection

Summary of Projection Lamp Products/Technologies of Suppliers

Suppliers' Projection Lamp Cases

Summary of OEMs' Projection Lamp Application Cases

OEMs' Projection Lamp Application Cases

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k233ht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.