China Ecological Domain and Automotive Hardware Expansion Report 2025: Functional Integration of Phone-Car Interconnection / Mobile Phone AI + Vehicle-Terminal AI = AI Intelligent Entity Integration

The report delves into the application of various automotive extended hardware, supplier ecological solutions, and the implementation trends of OEMs' ecosystems. It comprehensively sorts out and looks forward to the development status and future trends of the automotive ecological domain.



In a broad sense, the automotive 'ecological domain' can be understood as a comprehensive system 'with the core intelligent ecosystem as the hub, scenario-based hardware as the support, and industrial resources as the backing'. It includes both cross-terminal intelligent collaboration and full-link support for the implementation of service scenarios.

The core layer and the extended layer complement each other, jointly constructing an automotive ecological system of 'software collaboration + hardware expansion'.

Taking Phone-Car Interconnection as the Entry Point to Further Implement the Full Ecosystem Strategy of Human-car-home



In the process of expanding the ecological domain, OEMs prioritize the interconnection between mobile phones and IVI as the entry point for ecological domain expansion. According to the publisher's tracking, approximately more than 20 brands upgraded their Phone-car interconnection functions in 2025H1. The upgrade contents include expansion of the application sharing ecosystem (in addition to common applications such as navigation, audio, and photo albums, cross-terminal sharing is also supported), the enhancement of vehicle control and management functions (including mobile phone checking of vehicle status, remote APP vehicle control, and forgetting reminders), and the increase in screen projection functions.



Three Main Methods of Phone-Car Interconnection: Mobile Phone Screen Projection, APP Interconnection, and Remote Control



On the basis of phone-car interconnection, OEMs gradually expand the interconnection with multi-terminal products such as smart homes, drones, and tablets, building a more complete intelligent ecosystem. This expansion process not only provides users with richer functions and services but also enhances the competitiveness of OEMs in the field of intelligent ecosystems.



Three Technical Methods of Vehicle-Home Interconnection: Full Ecosystem In-Depth Interconnection Technology, Platform-Level

Collaboration Technology, and Function-Level Connection Technology



By sorting out the current status of interconnection between IVI and smart homes, it can be clearly concluded that 'full ecosystem in-depth interconnection technology' represents the future direction but relies on strong technology integration capabilities; 'platform-level collaboration technology' is the current industry mainstream (OEMs do not need to build their own ecosystems, reducing costs); 'function-level connection technology' is gradually being eliminated and only exists in some low-end models or the initial cooperation of brands.



Building a Vehicle-Centered IoT Ecosystem Based on Unified Hardware Protocols



On March 2, 2025, BYD launched the automotive industry's first IoT protocol, 'Auto IoT,' aiming to elevate ecosystem openness to the hardware level and achieve full automotive connectivity. Unlike the 'software-enabled, ecosystem-centric' approach of 'Huawei, Xiaomi, and Meizu,' BYD opts for a 'protocol-driven, hardware-interoperable' approach. Through the 'Auto IoT' protocol, BYD connects cars, mobile phones, wearables, drones, and other devices, building a smart ecosystem centered around the car.



On July 1, 2025, BYD Denza N9 underwent an OTA upgrade. In this upgrade, the IVI system added the 'Smart IoT' APP linkage capability, realizing centralized management of In-vehicle IoT devices such as Breo See7 eye massager, child safety seat, In-vehicle air mattress, and microphone, and connecting the entire link of 'purchase-control-linkage'. Taking the Breo eye massager as an example, the IVI terminal can switch massage modes, adjust intensity, and control temperature, and can also check the connection status and power level.



In-vehicle Hardware Product Matrix of Major Automotive Malls



Hardware product matrix of automotive malls intuitively presents the layout of major OEMs to extend and expand the ecological field with automobiles as the hub. The product scope of the malls has gone far beyond traditional in-vehicle accessories (such as foot pads, window films, brackets, etc.) and has been deeply integrated into various life scenarios of users, such as smart homes, games, movie watching and KTV, virtual reality, shooting, office work, camping, charging, smart travel, and sports health, building a 'vehicle-connected everything' smart life blueprint for users.



According to the Consumer Survey on New Energy Vehicles during Double 11 in 2024 by Cailian Press, the consumption of In-vehicle hardware products after car purchase can be divided into two typical stages:



The first stage focuses on 'foundation and protection': Hardware related to driving safety has attracted much attention, with the attention rate of 'dashcams and 360 panoramic images' reaching 52.5%; followed by practical interior parts such as 'seat cushions, seat covers, foot pads, etc.' (47.5%), and 'head and neck pillows, waist and neck cushions' (36.6%) that improve comfort.



The second stage focuses on 'upgrading and enjoyment': With the continuous enrichment of car usage scenarios, consumers begin to purchase corresponding automotive products based on personalized lifestyles, such as car products for outdoor camping scenarios (such as car-side tents, in-vehicle air mattresses, etc., accounting for 27.6%), electrical appliances that improve in-vehicle convenience and comfort (such as in-vehicle refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, purifiers, accounting for 26.8%), and in-vehicle audio-visual equipment that enhances entertainment experience (such as Bluetooth speakers, accounting for 25.0%).



Hot In-vehicle Hardware Product (1): Shanhai T1 Equipped with Embedded Intelligent In-vehicle Refrigerator, Supporting Outdoor Carrying



Shanhai T1 is equipped with an optional embedded intelligent In-vehicle refrigerator with a capacity of 20L. It can be controlled through the buttons on the refrigerator surface and supports intelligent connection with the vehicle interior. The 45L sunken storage space in the trunk reserves hardware and software embedded points, including heat dissipation ports and power supplies; in addition, the trunk also has a 220V 2.2kW internal discharge function supporting three-hole sockets, which can meet the needs of more camping scenarios when combined with 6.6kW external vehicle discharge.



Hot In-vehicle Hardware Product (2): XPeng One-Bedroom-One-Living-Room Rear Tent



The rear tent launched by XPeng Motors Mall has a post-discount price of 1,592 yuan. It adopts a one-bedroom-one-living-room structure, can accommodate 4-8 people, is matched with the rear of the car, and allows opening and closing the trunk to share the in-vehicle air conditioning.



Interconnection Case of Featured In-vehicle Hardware Product: Xiaomi Auto Post-Installed AI Spatial Interaction Sensor



On June 26, 2025, Xiaomi Auto launched the AI Spatial Interaction Sensor along with the new car. Through the post-installed external connection method, it expands the function of air gesture control of the IVI multimedia system. The AI Spatial Interaction Sensor is priced at 199 yuan and is compatible with the Xiaomi YU7 model, while the SU7 will realize this function through OTA in the future.

The air gesture control function supports full gesture customization. Users can set personalized operations such as two-finger rotation to adjust temperature, three-finger horizontal swipe to switch songs, and five-finger opening to view the full map.

Effective recognition area: In front of the sensor, within a range of 58 in the vertical direction and 112 in the horizontal direction, and 30-80cm away from the sensor.

Installation method: Screw the top screw of the device into the screw hole behind the rearview mirror clockwise for quick installation. Connect to the USB interface for power supply to use normally. The right rear of the device is equipped with a physical on/off button for starting or shutting down at any time.

Interconnection Case of Featured In-vehicle Hardware Product: Great Wall Motor In-Cabin Interconnection Hardware - Intelligent Magic Tape



In January 2025, Great Wall Motor launched the in-cabin interconnection hardware - Intelligent Magic Tape. The Magic Tape is an intelligent in-vehicle device that realizes seamless connection with IVI through Bluetooth, providing users with a convenient command execution experience.

Adaptable models: WEY's new Blue Mountain Intelligent Driving Version.

Connection method of Intelligent Magic Tape: Adopts Bluetooth communication to adapt to the IVI system.

Pasting position of Intelligent Magic Tape: Firmly pasted at any suitable position in the car for easy access.

Button functions of Intelligent Magic Tape: Supports 12 convenient functions, including panoramic images, intelligent parking, driver's seat heating, passenger's seat heating, etc.; supports connecting multiple magic tapes to construct combined functions and execute multiple functions at one time; scene classification icons and magnetic surface cover design, which can be replaced and disassembled at will.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction to Automotive Ecological Domain

Development History of Automotive Products

Broad Introduction to Automotive 'Ecological Domain'

Ecological Domain Interconnection Hardware: In-vehicle Hardware Product Matrix of Automotive Malls

Ecological Domain Technical Architecture

Ecological Domain System Integration Technology

Development History of Automotive Ecological Domain

Core Technology of Full Ecosystem Interconnection of Human-car-home (1): Phone-Car Interconnection Technology

Core Technology of Full Ecosystem Interconnection of Human-car-home (2): Vehicle-Home Interconnection Technology

Chapter 2 Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain

Summary of Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Multifunctional Support/Bearing Accessories

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Post-Installed Physical Buttons/Knobs

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Interconnection Between Tablets and IVI

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Smart Watch Vehicle Control

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Glasses-Vehicle Interconnection

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Vehicle-'Machine' Interconnection

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: In-vehicle Refrigerators

Hardware Expansion of Automotive Ecological Domain: Camping Equipment

Summary of Cases of Rear/Vehicle-Side Tents

Summary of Cases of In-vehicle Air Mattresses

Summary of Cases of In-vehicle Projectors and Screens

Case of In-vehicle Projection Headlights: AITO M9 Smart Headlight Projection

Extended Cases of In-vehicle Projection

Cases of Rear Trunk Seat/Tray Expansion

Other Hardware Expansions of Automotive Ecological Domain

Summary of Cases of Roof Bearing Platforms

Summary of Cases of Vehicle-Side Extended Tool Platforms

Summary of Cases of Rear Bearing Platforms

Case of Automotive Hardware Modification/Addition (1): Electric Tailgate

Case of Automotive Hardware Modification/Addition (2): Instrument Screen/Center Console Screen

Chapter 3 Automotive Ecological Domain Solutions

Huawei

Xiaomi

Xingji Meizu

OPPO

VIVO

Honor

Baidu

Tencent

Alibaba

Chapter 4 Application and Implementation of Automotive Ecological Domain by OEMs

BYD

GAC Group

Changan Automobile

SAIC Group

Great Wall Motor

FAW Group

Geely

XPeng Motors

Li Auto

NIO

Chapter 5 Summary and Trends of Automotive Ecological Domain

Further Functional Integration of Phone-Car Interconnection

Mobile Phone AI + Vehicle-Terminal AI = AI Intelligent Entity Integration

