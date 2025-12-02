Matcha Market Analysis, Shares, SWOT and Opportunity Forecast 2025-2030 Featuring Profiles of Matcha Maiden, Mizuba Tea, Aiya Europe, AOI Tea, Ippodo Tea and Other Key Industry Players

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Matcha Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Matcha Market, valued at USD 4.33 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 9.81% to reach USD 7.59 Billion by 2030. The global matcha market's expansion is fundamentally driven by increasing consumer health consciousness, recognizing matcha's antioxidant properties and perceived wellness benefits as a natural energy alternative. Furthermore, its growing versatility across various applications, including functional beverages, culinary uses, and personal care products, significantly contributes to demand.

Key Market Drivers

The global matcha market is significantly influenced by two primary drivers: rising health and wellness awareness, and broadening product innovation and diversification. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing nutritional benefits and seeking natural alternatives to traditional beverages, aligning with matcha's reputation as a superfood rich in antioxidants, L-theanine, and chlorophyll.

This heightened health consciousness is evident in consumer choices, for instance, according to Ito En Ltd. 's Financial Results Presentation for FY2024, released in June 2025, the consumption ratio of their functional "Oi Ocha Bold Green Tea" among consumers in their 10s and 20s was approximately three times higher between May 2024 and April 2025, underscoring a strong preference for health-oriented green tea products that offer perceived wellness benefits. This trend directly fuels demand for matcha as a preferred ingredient in functional foods and beverages.

Key Market Challenges

The global matcha market faces a significant challenge in its inherent supply chain vulnerability. This vulnerability arises from traditional, labor-intensive cultivation and processing methods, an aging farming population, and the increasing impact of climate variability on harvests. These factors collectively result in a limited production capacity for tencha, the specific shade-grown green tea leaves required for matcha. This constrained supply struggles to meet the accelerating global demand, leading to market instability.

For instance, according to the Global Japanese Tea Association, exports of Japanese tea, which include matcha, increased to approximately 10% of total production by the end of 2023, up from just 1% in the early 2000s. This surge in exports highlights the growing international appetite for matcha, which directly strains the limited domestic production resources.

Key Market Trends

The surge in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales significantly reshapes matcha distribution, offering enhanced accessibility and convenience to consumers. This digital shift enables brands to directly engage their audience, providing curated selections and personalized shopping experiences.

According to Digital Commerce 360, online sales for the Food & Beverage category grew to approximately $30.95 billion in 2023, up from $27.80 billion in 2022, underscoring this significant shift towards digital purchasing. This trend is exemplified by companies investing in dedicated online platforms; for instance, DataM Intelligence reported in September 2024 that Kataoka & Co., Ltd. launched Matcha Direct in March 2023, enabling direct customer orders of freshly ground matcha from its Kyoto tea factory. These direct channels improve inventory management and allow rapid responses to consumer preferences, profoundly influencing market dynamics.

