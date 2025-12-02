Zhuanghe strawberries from Liaoning, China hit the market early

ZHUANGHE, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right now, the first batch of winter strawberries from Guangmingshan Town in Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province - situated within the renowned 39°N "golden planting belt" - has made its debut in the market. Blessed with exceptional natural conditions and ecological cultivation techniques, the strawberries grown here have become a striking "sweet economy" in the winter season. Local strawberry growers advanced the market launch by about two months compared with previous years through the use of intelligent temperature-controlled greenhouses and the application of frozen-seedling cultivation technology.

The Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee noted that strawberry cultivation in Zhuanghe City has grown to a substantial scale in recent years. Guangmingshan Town alone has built more than 13,000 greenhouses, covering 38,000 mu (2,533.33 hectares), with an annual strawberry output of over 40,000 tons. The total annual strawberry yield of the entire city reaches 120,000 tons, generating an output value of 3.5 billion yuan.

Guangmingshan Town benefits from a temperate humid monsoon climate characterized by distinct seasonal variations and abundant sunshine. The significant temperature difference between day and night promotes full accumulation of sugars in the strawberries, giving the fruit a rich sweetness and intense flavor. The area's sandy soil, which offers excellent air and water permeability, is ideal for strawberry cultivation, supporting their rapid germination and growth. In addition, the area remains free from industrial pollution, and the strawberries are irrigated with clean water. All these favorable conditions ensure their safety and quality from the very source. Growers in Guangmingshan also employ ecological methods like natural bee pollination and biological pest control to minimize the use of pesticides.

Source: Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee