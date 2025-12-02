Lighthouse Tech awarded CHF 1.2M from Innosuisse, and launches Equity Crowdfunding round to scale growth

Lugano, Switzerland, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Innosuisse, the Swiss Innovation Agency, has awarded a CHF 1.2 million innovation project to support collaborative work with ETH Zurich and CSEM on next-generation wearable mobility-assistance technologies for people who are blind or visually impaired.

The equity crowdfunding round opens on 3 December 2025 with OOmnium, a Zurich-based platform, with a target of CHF 1.5 million; of which CHF 600,000 has already been committed.

Lugano, Switzerland, 2 December 2025 – Lighthouse Tech SA, the Swiss start-up pioneering smart eyewear for people who are blind or visually impaired, today announced that it has been awarded a CHF 1.2 million innovation project by Innosuisse, the Swiss Innovation Agency. The project will be carried out in collaboration with ETH Zurich and CSEM, two of Switzerland’s leading research institutions.

Starting in January 2026, the Innosuisse-funded project will advance next-generation wearable mobility-assistance technologies. The work focuses on pushing the boundaries of embedded AI at the edge, enabling significant improvements in real-time obstacle detection and paving the way for integrating advanced mobility-assistance functions into lightweight, everyday eyewear.

“We are grateful for Innosuisse’s support and proud to partner with ETHZ and CSEM on this important work,” said Nathan Deutsch, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Lighthouse Tech. “This collaboration will allow us to bring cutting-edge technologies to TAMI® that our community of users is requesting, advancing our mission to make everyday mobility safer, more intuitive, and more accessible.”

Lighthouse Tech is also launching a CHF 1.5 million equity crowdfunding round through OOMNIUM, a digital investment and crowdfunding platform based in Zurich. Of this target amount, CHF 600,000 has already been committed. The campaign opens on Wednesday, 3 December, and closes on Tuesday, 9 December 2025. With a minimum investment of CHF 1,000, the round is designed to make participation accessible to a wider community of supporters.

“After reaching several key milestones over the past 12 months, this funding will allow us to scale our growth and expand TAMI’s presence across Europe and beyond,” commented Franco Burlando, Co-Founder and CEO of Lighthouse Tech. “We have chosen OOMNIUM in response to the many requests we received from people eager to invest in our impact-driven mission.”

Investment link: https://oomnium.link/Lighthouse-Tech-SA

About Lighthouse Tech

Lighthouse Tech develops smart eyewear solutions that enhance independent mobility for people who are blind or visually impaired. By combining user-centered design with advanced sensor technology and embedded AI, Lighthouse Tech aims to deliver accessible and intuitive assistive products. The company launched TAMI®, in 2025.

More information: https://www.lighthousetech.ch/

About Innosuisse

Innosuisse is the Swiss government's innovation agency that promotes science-based innovation to benefit the economy and society. It supports SMEs, start-ups, and research institutions by providing funding, coaching, and networking opportunities to help them develop and commercialize new products, processes, and services.

About ETH Zurich

ETHZ (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zurich) is a leading international university in the fields of technology and natural sciences, founded in 1855. It is one of the world's top-ranked universities and is known for its excellent education, fundamental research, and strong emphasis on transferring knowledge to practice. The university offers Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees in science, engineering, architecture, and related fields.

About CSEM

CSEM (Centre suisse d’éléctronique et de microtechnique) is a public-private, non-profit Swiss technology innovation center. CSEM enables competitiveness through innovation by developing and transferring world-class technologies for the industrial sector.

About OOmnium

OOMNIUM is a Swiss digital investment and crowdfunding platform that connects investors – even with relatively small budgets, with startups looking to raise growth capital. It simplifies and speeds up fundraising so that the founders only have a single cap-table position regardless of the number of investors. At the same time, for investors it opens access to promising early-stage ventures (especially in sustainability, health tech, and innovation), allowing participation with digital shares and full transparency – no traditional bank intermediaries required.

