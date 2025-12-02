Mercury Marine and Saxdor Yachts Announce Next Exclusive 5-Year Supply Agreement

FOND DU LAC, Wisc., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Marine, a global leader in marine propulsion systems and a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), has announced the renewal of its exclusive supply agreement with Saxdor Yachts for the next five years. This agreement marks the continuation of a successful partnership that began six years ago, when Saxdor first entered the market and chose Mercury Marine as its sole engine supplier.

“We are thrilled to extend our exclusive partnership with Saxdor,” said John Buelow, President of Mercury Marine. “Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones and delivered exceptional products to boating enthusiasts worldwide. This new five-year agreement reaffirms our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

Since the inception of their collaboration, Mercury Marine and Saxdor have set new standards for performance, reliability, and innovation in the recreational boating industry. Saxdor’s rapid rise and recognition for cutting-edge design and engineering have been fueled in part by Mercury’s state-of-the-art outboard engines, renowned for their efficiency and power.

The renewed agreement will see Mercury Marine continue to supply its latest range of advanced propulsion solutions exclusively to Saxdor. This strategic partnership enables Saxdor to maintain its competitive edge, offering customers an unmatched boating experience powered by Mercury’s technology and supported by a global service network.

During the 2025 Cannes and Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show, Saxdor announced the launch of the all-new 400GTS is another iteration of its popular 400 Series, powered by Mercury Marine.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Mercury Marine® is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications. Mercury empowers boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. The company’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser® sterndrive and inboard packages, Mercury propellers, Mercury inflatable boats, Mercury SmartCraft® electronics, Land 'N' Sea marine parts distribution and Mercury and Quicksilver® parts and oils. More information is available at MercuryMarine.com.