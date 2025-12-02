Defence AR/VR & Simulation Market Report 2025-2035: Strong Growth Potential Driven by Military Demand for AR Systems Enhancing Soldier Capabilities

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defence AR/VR & Simulation Market Report 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Defence AR/VR & Simulation Market will surpass US$10.50 billion in 2025 with strong revenue growth through to 2035



Military demand for head-worn augmented reality that directly improves soldier situational awareness and mission command is driving rapid investment in mixed-reality systems. The U.S. Army's long-running Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program-after early iterations and user feedback cycles-moved toward a new industry posture in 2024-2025 when Microsoft and other partners began shifting program leadership and development responsibilities toward specialist defence firms that can integrate advanced edge compute, AI, and battlefield data fusion. This evolution reflects a deeper lesson: armed forces now view AR headsets not as point gadgets but as persistent mission platforms that must interoperate with drones, sensors, and C2 networks; procurement and R&D budgets are following that systems view.



Commercial and defence suppliers are responding by refining optics, ergonomics, and soldier-worn form factors and by concentrating on mission-relevant software: persistent overlays for navigation, target cues, and automated data filtering. Startups and established defence primes alike are competing to address prior user complaints (comfort, eyestrain, software latency) while offering improved mission data integrations and hardened supply chains. The new supplier mix and active refocusing on soldier feedback shorten iteration loops and increase the probability of fieldable, large-scale deployments-turning AR from lab novelty to a credible procurement line item for infantry and mounted crews.



Procurement Cycles, Budget Seasonality and Legacy Program Drag



Defence procurement remains slow and risk-averse, which slows the pace at which promising AR/VR technologies move from pilot to scale. Large training and fielding contracts typically run on multi-year cycles with extensive interoperability, safety, and sustainment requirements; meanwhile, legacy contracts and incumbent suppliers sometimes lock in architectures that are expensive to replace. This mismatch between rapid commercial XR innovation and deliberate defence acquisition processes creates timing friction and can force suppliers to maintain dual product tracks (certified, slower versions for government and faster commercial variants), increasing overhead and slowing innovation adoption.



Budget seasonality adds another constraint. When defence budgets tighten or are re-prioritized toward urgent operational needs, synthetic training modernization can be deferred. Even when approvals exist, program rebase lining or impairment charges at prime vendors show that execution complexity-integrating software, hardware, facilities and training doctrine-remains significant. Consequently, some prospective deployments are staged or deferred, which lengthens commercial payback and elevates the importance of smaller, iterative contracting vehicles to maintain momentum.



What would be the Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Defence AR/VR & Simulation Market?



U.S. tariffs on imported defence technologies, including AR/VR and simulation equipment, have created significant disruptions in global supply chains, impacting both manufacturers and end-users. These tariffs affect the cost structure of imported components, leading to increased prices for defence training solutions. Consequently, defence organizations worldwide have had to reassess procurement strategies, balance domestic production versus imports, and explore alternative suppliers to maintain operational readiness. While the tariffs introduce short-term challenges, they also create incentives for local manufacturers to innovate and scale production, potentially reshaping the global AR/VR and simulation market over the coming decade.



Market Dynamics



Market Driving Factors

Rising Global Defence Expenditures Driving Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Rapid Evolution of Military Simulation Systems in Line with Advancements in Aircraft and Jet Technologies

AI-Driven Military Training Simulation Software Enhances Efficiency and Reduces Operational Costs

Market Restraining Factors

Data Security and Cyber Threats Restrain the Market Growth

Bandwidth and Infrastructure Limitations Restrain the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Development of Cloud-Based Simulation Platforms Opportunities for Market Growth

Growing Investments in Next-Generation Soldier Systems Opportunities for Market Growth

Partnerships Between Defense Contractors and Tech Firms Opportunities for Market Growth

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Defence AR/VR & Simulation Market?

