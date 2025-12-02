Sutton Group Appoints Jeremy Gulliver as Vice-President, East, Strengthening Leadership Across Ontario and Atlantic Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. (“Sutton Group”), Canada’s leading Canadian-owned and independent national real estate brand, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Gulliver as Vice-President, East, responsible for leading growth, regional operations, and brokerage support across Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Manitoba.

His appointment marks another major milestone in Sutton’s transformation as the company continues to strengthen regional leadership across the nation, invest in Canadian innovation, and build a next-generation platform for REALTORS® and homeowners.

“Jeremy brings exactly the kind of leadership that aligns with where Sutton is headed: modern, thoughtful, and focused on empowering brokers and agents. His experience and network across Eastern Canada will help us expand and strengthen our presence and drive the adoption of new tools and services that support our long-term vision,” said Ross McCredie, Chairman & CEO of Sutton Group.

Jeremy joins Sutton Group from RE/MAX, where he was instrumental in driving national network development, partner success, and brokerage expansion. Known for his collaborative approach, modern leadership, and strong understanding of today’s agent and consumer expectations, Jeremy brings more energy and strategic insight to Sutton’s expanding executive team and regional strength in Ontario.

“Sutton’s momentum in the Canadian real estate industry is compelling, and I’m thrilled to be part of its next chapter. The company’s commitment to Canadian ownership, innovation, and supporting agents with modern tools really resonates with me. I look forward to working with the broader national Sutton team, our partners across the East to strengthen our network, expand our presence, and help shape the future of real estate in Canada,” Jeremy Gulliver stated.

In his new role, Jeremy will work closely with brokers, franchise partners, and agents to strengthen Sutton’s presence across Eastern Canada and enhance regional support. Jeremy’s practical experience across diverse Canadian markets, combined with his deep understanding of the brokerage landscape, positions him to contribute meaningfully to Sutton’s national growth and long-term strategy. He will also play a central role in the rollout of Sutton’s evolving suite of technology tools, including wealth management and data products, and AI-enabled tools, ensuring that agents have the modern capabilities needed to meet the expectations of today’s homeowners.

“We are excited to welcome Jeremy to the Sutton leadership team. He understands what brokers and agents need today and brings a strong operational mindset to the role. As we scale our national platform and roll out new technology and tools, Jeremy’s leadership will be critical in supporting growth and elevating the agent and homeowner experience in Ontario, Manitoba, and Atlantic Canada,” said James Innis, President and COO of Sutton.

About Sutton Group

In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group leads the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners.

To learn more about Sutton Group visit: https://sutton.com

