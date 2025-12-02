The Ensign Group Adds Real Estate and Operations in Kansas

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the real estate and operations of “Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center”, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kansas City, Kansas. The real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility is operated by an Ensign-affiliated tenant. The acquisition was effective as of December 1, 2025.

“This is another fantastic addition to our portfolio in Kansas. This new facility joins our other recent acquisitions in Kansas and allows us to offer even more services to the Kansas City community,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to add another real estate asset to Standard Bearer’s growing footprint in the Midwest,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Gateway Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Kansas-based subsidiary, added “We look forward to working with the talented caregivers at the facility to dignify post-acute care and are excited to provide exceptional service to the community, our residents, and their families.”

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of “Santa Rosa Care Center”, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tucson, Arizona. The facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease.

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations to two facilities in Colorado (i) “The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood”, a 103-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and (ii) “Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation”, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado. Both facilities are operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and are subject to a long-term triple net lease.

These acquisitions were effective December 1, 2025, and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 373 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 156 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

