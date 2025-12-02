The Ensign Group Grows Operations in Colorado

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign™ group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of (i) “The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood”, a 103-bed skilled nursing facility located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, and (ii) “Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation”, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility located in Lakewood, Colorado. Both facilities are subject to a long-term, triple net lease with a third-party landlord. This acquisition was effective as of December 1, 2025.

“These two facilities were perfect additions to our recent growth in Colorado,” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “Colorado is a fantastic state for us, and we expect these facilities to continue that trend,” he continued.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added, “Both facilities have fantastic teams, and we can’t wait to get to know them in addition to the residents and their families that we will be serving.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the real estate and operations of “Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center”, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kansas City, Kansas. The real estate was purchased by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and operations were leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator, subject to a long-term lease effective as of December 1, 2025.

In another transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of “Santa Rosa Care Center”, a 144-bed skilled nursing facility located in Tucson, Arizona. The facility is operated by an Ensign affiliated operator and is subject to a long-term triple net lease. This acquisition was effective as of December 1, 2025.

These acquisitions bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 373 healthcare operations, which includes 47 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 156 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign™

The Ensign Group, Inc.’s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 373 healthcare facilities in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net.

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, ir@ensignservices.net

