Wealthfront Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront, a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Wealthfront has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to offer 34,615,384 shares of its common stock to the public. The offering consists of 21,468,038 shares of common stock being offered by Wealthfront and 13,147,346 shares of common stock being offered by existing stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”). Wealthfront will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. In addition, Wealthfront intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,192,308 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $12.00 to $14.00 per share. Wealthfront has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WLTH.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as active book-running managers, and Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Wealthfront’s broad suite of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions, address the diverse needs of its clients regardless of the economic environment. Wealthfront pioneered using automation to offer low-cost diversified portfolios, and the company’s software-driven platform allows it to deliver solutions to clients quickly, conveniently, and at low cost.

Contact: press@wealthfront.com