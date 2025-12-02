United States ATM Market Report 2025-2033 by Solution (Deployment, Managed Services), Type, Application, Top States and Company Analysis

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States ATM Market Report by Solution (Deployment, Managed Services), Type, Application, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United States ATM market is expected to rise steadily, increasing from US$ 7.59 billion in 2024 to US$ 9.84 billion by 2033. This growth illustrates a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.93% between the period of 2025 and 2033. The key drivers of this growth are technological developments, growing demand for cash-withdrawal services, and constant development of the financial environment in the country.

An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is a specialized electronic terminal that allows one to conduct simple financial activities without the services of a bank teller. Some of the common services offered by ATMs include cash withdrawals, deposits, account balance inquiries, and money transfers. Their accessibility and convenience have made them a key part of contemporary banking.

In the United States, ATMs have gained immense popularity due to their widespread availability and round-the-clock functionality. With millions of ATMs scattered across urban and rural areas, they provide users with easy access to their funds at any time. The growth of the ATM network has been driven by the increasing reliance on cash transactions, especially for small purchases. In addition, innovations in technology, including mobile banking integration and contactless payments, have further increased their popularity.

Growth Drivers of the United States ATM Market



Sustained Demand for Cash Payments





Regardless of the fast growth of digital payments, cash remains a vital component of the U.S. economy. Several small businesses, convenience stores, and service providers continue to utilize cash because of low cost of transactions and quicker settlements. Consumers also employ cash for daily transactions and budgeting, particularly in suburban and rural areas where digital payment uptake is slow. ATMs continue to play a vital role in filling this need by offering constant access to the withdrawal of cash.

Seasonal reasons like events and travel also increase ATM usage because visitors tend to use cash for tipping, transportation, and minor purchases. The cultural need to maintain cash in pocket keeps ATMs in the picture. June 2025, InComm Payments collaborated with NCR Atleos to make cardless cash withdrawals possible at more than 23,000 ATMs in the U.S. through the use of Atleos' ReadyCode API. With this integration, consumers can access cash securely through digital codes from reputable apps, increasing convenience and increasing financial accessibility. The service facilitates fintech and banking partners, increases usage of ATMs, and drives traffic to retail stores in more than 40 states and 70 large U.S. markets.

Expansion of ATM Functionality and Services





Contemporary ATMs have progressed much beyond the mere dispensation of cash. Nowadays, most machines provide high-end services like bill payments, mobile top-ups, fund transfer, and even lending on small tickets. This multimodal functionality enhances customers' dependence on ATMs as self-service financial centers, especially in regions with limited bank branches. Financial institutions are enhancing ATM infrastructures with functionalities such as biometric authentication, contactless card readers, and video banking to provide added security and convenience.

Integration of digital wallets and QR-code payment also aids wider proliferation. April 2025, NCR Atleos is expanding its Allpoint surcharge-free ATM network to over 4,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S. through a new partnership with FCTI, a key ATM operator for 7-Eleven. This move builds on Allpoint's presence in 3,000 Speedway locations. The expansion supports FCTI's "ATM as a Destination" strategy, enhancing foot traffic and store engagement while reinforcing NCR Atleos' role in delivering secure, accessible ATM services nationwide.

Independent and White Label ATM Growth

The emergence of independent ATM deployers and white label ATMs has greatly increased access to cash services in the U.S. Unlike bank-owned ATMs, these privately owned machines are frequently situated in high-traffic locations like gas stations, retail outlets, and entertainment centers. Such growth appeals to consumers who want convenience beyond traditional banking hours or locations.

Independent ATMs also serve underbanked and unbanked communities, making financial services available where banks are not strongly present. Profitability of the surcharge fee encourages deployment to grow, particularly in high cash demand locations. White label ATMs also provide banks with leverage to increase footprint without infrastructure investments. The increasing ubiquity of these machines guarantees broader coverage, rendering ATMs a durable component of the American financial system in spite of the trend toward digital alternatives.

United States ATM Market Challenges



Decrease in Cash Usage from Digital Payments

The major challenge for the American ATM market is the consistent decrease in the use of cash. As more people carry credit cards, debit cards, and mobile payment wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay, customers increasingly opt for digital solutions. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the trend, with contactless transactions linked to hygiene and convenience.

Digital payment is even more popular among the younger generations, who do not like to carry cash and make less use of ATMs. For ATM operators, reduced use means fewer fees for transactions and lower profitability. Although cash continues to be relevant, the move toward a cashless society creates a long-term threat to the ATM business, compelling operators to re-engineer business models and expand services beyond cash distribution.

Increasing Cost of Operation and Security

ATM operators are grappling with increasing issues associated with high operation expenses, such as cash refilling, device maintenance, and security standard compliance. Cyber attacks, skimming, and physical robberies contribute to these costs, demanding ongoing investment in sophisticated security products like EMV chips, biometrics, and CCTV systems. Uncertainty in fuel prices also drives up the cost of logistics for cash-in-transit providers, further reducing margins. For independent deployers and small operators, such increasing costs can have a large bearing on profitability. Meanwhile, compliance needs for consumer protection and anti-financial crime require continued investment in monitoring infrastructure. Finding cost efficiency against strong security is a constant challenge for the U.S. ATM industry, especially as margins tighten with decreasing cash usage.

